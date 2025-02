On January 23, Jelani Cobb, Dean of Columbia University’s Journalism School, appeared on NPR to discuss the state of broadcast journalism and this year’s DuPont Award winners. He highlighted three standout projects, including the Outlaw Ocean Project’s groundbreaking investigation.

Reporting of this type is

rare, expensive, and urgently needed.

The Outlaw Ocean Project is a non-profit journalism organization solely dedicated to producing these stories, which we distribute globally for free. Please consider supporting the work with a financial contribution.