Presidential Decree No. 43/17 of March 6 - Regulations on the Exercise of Professional Activity by Non-Resident Foreign Workers

  • Language: Portuguese
  • Year: 2017

Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions

Does the law/regulation require foreign vessels to employ national labor?

  • Article 5

    Translated text:
    1. Companies under this Decree must only hire up to 30% of non-resident foreign labor, and the remaining 70% must be filled by the national workforce.
    2. For the purposes of this Decree, national workforce means Angolan workers and resident foreign workers.