Presidential Decree No. 43/17 of March 6 - Regulations on the Exercise of Professional Activity by Non-Resident Foreign Workers

Presidential Decree No. 43/17 of March 6 - Regulations on the Exercise of Professional Activity by Non-Resident Foreign WorkersLanguage: PortugueseYear: 2017Labor Rules, Offenses, & InfractionsDoes the law/regulation require foreign vessels to employ national labor?Article 5PDF (page 755)Source URLTranslated text: Companies under this Decree must only hire up to 30% of non-resident foreign labor, and the remaining 70% must be filled by the national workforce. For the purposes of this Decree, national workforce means Angolan workers and resident foreign workers.