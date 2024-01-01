Vessel Tracking

Executive Decree no. 8/02 of 15 February

Does the law/regulation require or exempt fishing vessels to keep VMS turned on, or is there no provision?

  • Article 3

    PDF (page 2)
    Translated text:

    The system hereby established applies to fishing vessels with a length of more than 24 meters, especially trawlers and gillnetters and others whose control is necessary for the proper management of fishery resources.

  • Article 17

    PDF (pages 9-10)
    Translated text:

    Infringements under the terms of this decree shall be committed by the captain or shipowner whose: a) a fishing vessel that transits fishing zones not authorized by the respective fishing license at a speed equal to or less than five knots, without due and prior notification; b) fishing vessels carrying out fishing activities without the “EMC - Continuous Monitoring Equipment” system installed; c) fishing vessels carrying out fishing activities with the “EMC - Continuous Monitoring Equipment” system switched off or out of normal working order; d) fishing vessels carrying out fishing activities with the “EMC - Continuous Monitoring Equipment” system not certified by the “CIMP - Center for Information and Monitoring of Fishing Activities”; e) a fishing vessel carrying out fishing activities with a faulty “EMC - Continuous Monitoring Equipment” system.

Law No.6-A/04 on ABR

Does the law/regulation require or exempt fishing vessels to keep VMS turned on, or is there no provision?

  • Article 145

    PDF (page 31)
    Translated text:
    1. In the event that the use of continuous monitoring equipment is not required for the type of vessel they operate, the captain of the fishing vessel must inform the authorities of their positions, under the terms to be defined in the regulation.