Regulation 4697
Does the law/regulation require information about the beneficial owner of the vessel?
Under Regulation 4697, companies must disclose their beneficial ownership for inclusion on a register operated by the Argentine tax authorities. The beneficial ownership register, however, is not public.
According to a 2022 report by the Financial Transparency Coalition, Argentina’s company register – a separate, publicly-accessible register – permits companies to report a registered owner, not the beneficial owner.