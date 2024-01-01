Fisheries Management Act 1991

offenses in places beyond the AFZ Subdivision A—Australian-flagged boats beyond the AFZ 105A. Australian-flagged boat with fish on high seas (1) A person commits an offense if: (a) the person intentionally has a fish in his or her possession or control; and (b) the fish is on an Australian-flagged boat on the high seas and the person is reckless as to that fact; and (c) the taking of the fish is not authorized by a fishing concession or scientific permit and the person is reckless as to that fact. (2) The offense is punishable on conviction by a fine not more than 500 penalty units.

105AA. Person fishing for conserved fish stock on high seas without a concession—strict liability (1) A person commits an offense if: (a) the person uses a boat for fishing; and (b) the fishing is for a conserved fish stock; and (c) the boat is an Australian-flagged boat; and (d) the boat is on the high seas in a part of the conservation area for the fish stock; and (e) the fishing is not authorised by a fishing concession. (2) The offense is punishable on conviction by a fine of not more than 60 penalty units. (3) An offense under this section is an offense of strict liability. Note: For strict liability, see section 6.1 of the Criminal Code.

105AB. Person fishing for conserved fish stock on high seas without a concession (1) A person commits an offense if: (a) the person uses a boat for fishing; and (b) the fishing is for a conserved fish stock; and (c) the boat is an Australian-flagged boat; and (d) the boat is on the high seas in a part of the conservation area for the fish stock; and (e) the fishing is not authorized by a fishing concession. (2) The offense is punishable on conviction by a fine of not more than 500 penalty units.

105B. Australian-flagged boat on high seas equipped for fishing (1) A person commits an offense if: (a) a person intentionally has in his or her possession or charge an Australian-flagged boat; and (b) the boat is equipped with nets, traps or other equipment for fishing and the person is reckless as to that fact; and (c) the boat is at a place on the high seas and the person is reckless as to that fact. (2) The offense is punishable on conviction by a fine not more than 500 penalty units. (3) Subsection (1) does not apply if: (a) the person holds a fishing concession or scientific permit authorizing the boat to be at that location equipped with nets, traps or other equipment for fishing; or (b) the person is acting on behalf of the holder of such a concession or permit; or (c) the boat is engaged solely in the ordinary course of trade of carrying cargo between: (i) Australia and a foreign country; or (ii) Australia and an external Territory; or (iii) an external Territory and a foreign country; or (iv) 2 external Territories; or (d) the person has a reasonable excuse. Note: Even if subsection (1) does not apply because the person holds, or acts for the holder of, a fishing concession or scientific permit, the person will commit an offense under section 95 if the person contravenes a condition of the concession or permit. (4) The only burden of proof that a defendant bears in respect of subsection (3) is the burden of adducing or pointing to evidence that suggests a reasonable possibility that the matter in question existed.

105C. Australian-flagged boat fishing in foreign waters (1) A person commits an offense if: (a) the person intentionally uses an Australian-flagged boat for fishing; and (b) the boat is in the exclusive economic zone, territorial sea, archipelagic waters (as defined in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea) or internal waters of a foreign country and the person is reckless as to that fact; and (c) the law of the country requires the person to have an authorization (however described) given under the law of the country for the fishing and the person is reckless as to that fact. (2) The offense is punishable on conviction by a fine not more than 500 penalty units. (3) Subsection (1) does not apply if the person has an authorization (however described) issued under the law of the country for the fishing. (4) The only burden of proof that a defendant bears in respect of subsection (3) is the burden of adducing or pointing to evidence that suggests a reasonable possibility that the matter in question existed. (5) If the person has been convicted or acquitted in the foreign country of an offense involving the fishing, the person cannot be convicted of an offense under this section involving the fishing.

105D. Authorizing foreign officials’ action affecting Australian-flagged boats Boarding boats suspected of illegal fishing in foreign waters (1) On behalf of Australia, AFMA may authorize officials of a foreign country that is party to the Fish Stocks Agreement or that participates in an international fisheries management organization to board and inspect an Australian-flagged boat on the high seas if: (a) AFMA or Australia has received a request from the appropriate authority of the foreign country for that country’s officials to board and inspect the boat; and (b) AFMA has reasonable grounds to believe that the boat has been used for fishing in the exclusive economic zone, territorial sea, archipelagic waters (as defined in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea) or internal waters of the foreign country without an authorization (however described) given under the law of that country; and (c) AFMA is satisfied that the boarding and inspection will be carried out in accordance with the Fish Stocks Agreement or measures established by the international fisheries management organisation.

Investigating breach of international fisheries management measures (2) On behalf of Australia, AFMA may authorize an authority of a foreign country that is party to the Fish Stocks Agreement or that participates in an international fisheries management organization to investigate an alleged contravention of an international fisheries management measure involving an Australian-flagged boat if: (a) an official of the foreign country has boarded the boat on the high seas in an area covered by the international fisheries management organization; and (b) the appropriate authority of the foreign country has notified AFMA or Australia that the official has reasonable grounds for believing that the boat has been used in contravention of the international fisheries management measure; and (c) AFMA is satisfied that the investigation will be carried out in accordance with the Fish Stocks Agreement or measures established by the international fisheries management organization.

Revocation of authorization by AFMA (3) AFMA may revoke an authorization AFMA has given under this section.

Form of authorization or revocation by AFMA (4) An authorization, or revocation of an authorization, by AFMA must be in writing or by electronic transmission. However, an authorization or revocation cannot be made by electronic transmission of an oral message.

Enforcement action for breach of international fisheries management measures (5) On behalf of Australia, the Attorney-General may authorize in writing an authority of a foreign country to take specified action to enforce a law of the foreign country against a contravention of an international fisheries management measure on the high seas involving an Australian-flagged boat if: (a) AFMA has authorized an authority of the foreign country under subsection (2) to investigate the alleged contravention; and (b) the appropriate authority of the foreign country has communicated the results of the investigation to Australia; and (c) the Attorney-General is satisfied that the action will be taken in accordance with the Fish Stocks Agreement or measures established by the international fisheries management organization.

Revocation of authorisation by Attorney-General (6) The Attorney-General may revoke in writing an authorization he or she has given under this section.

Subdivision B—Using foreign boat to contravene international fisheries management measure

105E. Contravention on high seas—strict liability (1) A person commits an offense if: (a) the person uses a boat for fishing; and (b) the person contravenes an international fisheries management measure in relation to the fishing; and (c) the boat is on the high seas; and (d) the boat is a foreign boat. Penalty: 60 penalty units. (2) Strict liability applies to subsection (1). Note: For strict liability, see section 6.1 of the Criminal Code. (3) Subsection (1) does not apply if the act that contravenes the international fisheries management measure is fishing that is authorized by an authorization (however described) issued under the law of the country of nationality of the boat. Note: A defendant bears an evidential burden in relation to the matter in subsection (3) (see subsection 13.3(3) of the Criminal Code).

105EA. Contravention on high seas (1) A person commits an offense if: (a) the person uses a boat for fishing; and (b) the person contravenes an international fisheries management measure in relation to the fishing; and (c) the boat is on the high seas; and (d) the boat is a foreign boat. Penalty: 500 penalty units. (2) Strict liability applies to paragraphs (1)(c) and (d). Note: For strict liability, see section 6.1 of the Criminal Code. (3) Subsection (1) does not apply if the act that contravenes the international fisheries management measure is fishing that is authorized by an authorization (however described) issued under the law of the country of nationality of the boat. Note: A defendant bears an evidential burden in relation to the matter in subsection (3) (see subsection 13.3(3) of the Criminal Code).

105F. Australian national on foreign boat in foreign waters—strict liability (1) A person commits an offense if: (a) the person uses a boat for fishing; and (b) the person is an Australian national; and (c) the person contravenes an international fisheries management measure in relation to the fishing; and (d) the boat is in the exclusive economic zone, territorial sea, archipelagic waters (as defined in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea) or internal waters of a foreign country; and (e) the boat is a foreign boat. Penalty: 60 penalty units. (2) Strict liability applies to subsection (1). Note: For strict liability, see section 6.1 of the Criminal Code. (3) Subsection (1) does not apply if the act that contravenes the international fisheries management measure is fishing that is authorized by an authorization (however described) issued under the law of the country covered by paragraph (1)(d). Note: A defendant bears an evidential burden in relation to the matter in subsection (3) (see subsection 13.3(3) of the Criminal Code).

105FA. Australian national on foreign boat in foreign waters (1) A person commits an offense if: (a) the person uses a boat for fishing; and (b) the person is an Australian national; and (c) the person contravenes an international fisheries management measure in relation to the fishing; and (d) the boat is in the exclusive economic zone, territorial sea, archipelagic waters (as defined in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea) or internal waters of a foreign country; and (e) the boat is a foreign boat. Penalty: 500 penalty units. (2) Strict liability applies to paragraphs (1)(d) and (e). Note: For strict liability, see section 6.1 of the Criminal Code. (3) Subsection (1) does not apply if the act that contravenes the international fisheries management measure is fishing that is authorized by an authorization (however described) issued under the law of the country covered by paragraph (1)(d). Note: A defendant bears an evidential burden in relation to the matter in subsection (3) (see subsection 13.3(3) of the Criminal Code).

Subdivision C—Unauthorized foreign boat on high seas 105H. Unauthorized fishing—strict liability (1) A person commits an offense if: (a) the person uses a boat for fishing; and (b) the boat is a foreign boat; and (c) the boat is on the high seas; and (d) a law of the country of nationality of the boat requires the fishing to be authorized (however described); and (e) the fishing is not so authorized. Penalty: 60 penalty units. (2) Strict liability applies to subsection (1). Note: For strict liability, see section 6.1 of the Criminal Code.

105I. Unauthorized fishing (1) A person commits an offense if: (a) the person uses a boat for fishing; and (b) the boat is a foreign boat; and (c) the boat is on the high seas; and (d) a law of the country of nationality of the boat requires the fishing to be authorized (however described); and (e) the fishing is not so authorized. Penalty: 500 penalty units.