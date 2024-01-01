Fisheries Management (International Agreements) Regulations 2009

Fishing Offenses & Infractions

Does this country's legislation require compliance with "international conservation and management measures" adopted by an RFMO in which it is a member?

  • Part 2, Regulation 2.1

    For the definition of international fisheries management measure in subsection 4(1) of the Act: (a) Schedule1 prescribes measures to give effect to measures established by CCAMLR; and (b) Schedule 2 prescribes measures to give effect to measures established by IOTC; and (c) Schedule 3 prescribes measures to give effect to measures established by WCPFC; and (d) Schedule 3A prescribes measures to give effect to measures established by CCSBT; and (e) Schedule 3B prescribes measures to give effect to measures established by SPRFMO.

    Fisheries Management (International Agreements) Regulations 2009 expressly includes a range of RFMO obligations, as updated from time to time.