Fisheries Management Regulations 2019
Part 7, Division 5, Section 39
(1) An observer must be carried on board the nominated boat for a fishing concession for a particular trip if [the Australian Fisheries Management Authority] AFMA has decided that a person should be placed on the boat as an observer for that trip in order to assist AFMA to pursue its objectives or in the performance of its functions by doing one or more of the following: (a) monitoring compliance with Australia’s international obligations; (b) collecting data or samples; (c) monitoring the taking of fish that the holder of the concession is authorized to take under the Act or this instrument; (d) monitoring the taking of any fish or protected organism taken as bycatch, or any impact that the activities under the concession may have on any fish or protected organism. (2) AFMA may give notice of a decision under subsection (1): (a) orally; or (b) in writing; or (c) by email addressed to the holder of the fishing concession at the holder’s email address registered under the Act.