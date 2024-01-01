Vessel Tracking

Concession holder to ensure that vessel monitoring system is fitted and operating (1) The holder of a fishing concession must ensure that each nominated boat is fitted with an approved vessel monitoring system. (2) The holder of a fishing concession must take all reasonable steps to ensure that the approved vessel monitoring system on a nominated boat is operating at all times. (3) If the approved vessel monitoring system stops operating, the holder of the fishing concession must ensure that [the Australian Fisheries Management Authority] AFMA is informed as soon as practicable after the holder of the concession becomes aware that the vessel monitoring system has stopped operating.

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.