Vessel Tracking

Fisheries Management Regulations 2019

Does the law/regulation require or exempt fishing vessels to keep VMS turned on, or is there no provision?

  • Part 7, Division 4, Section 37

    PDF (page 25)Source URL

    Concession holder to ensure that vessel monitoring system is fitted and operating (1) The holder of a fishing concession must ensure that each nominated boat is fitted with an approved vessel monitoring system. (2) The holder of a fishing concession must take all reasonable steps to ensure that the approved vessel monitoring system on a nominated boat is operating at all times. (3) If the approved vessel monitoring system stops operating, the holder of the fishing concession must ensure that [the Australian Fisheries Management Authority] AFMA is informed as soon as practicable after the holder of the concession becomes aware that the vessel monitoring system has stopped operating.

