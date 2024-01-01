Vessel Tracking

Fisheries Management Regulations 2019
Does the law/regulation require or exempt fishing vessels to keep VMS turned on, or is there no provision?
Part 7, Division 4, Section 37
Concession holder to ensure that vessel monitoring system is fitted and operating (1) The holder of a fishing concession must ensure that each nominated boat is fitted with an approved vessel monitoring system. (2) The holder of a fishing concession must take all reasonable steps to ensure that the approved vessel monitoring system on a nominated boat is operating at all times. (3) If the approved vessel monitoring system stops operating, the holder of the fishing concession must ensure that [the Australian Fisheries Management Authority] AFMA is informed as soon as practicable after the holder of the concession becomes aware that the vessel monitoring system has stopped operating.
