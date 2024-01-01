Some of the prohibited methods for fishing 27. The use of explosives, etc. is prohibited: (l) If any person is in the Marine Fisheries Waters of Bangladesh a) Kills fish or catches fish by making them unconscious or disabled or uses explosives, poisons or any other harmful substance for the purpose of harvesting fish easily in any other way; b) Carries or possesses explosives, poisons or any other harmful substance for the purposes described in clause (a); c) Using or prohibiting the use of prohibited methods for fishing or carrying or possessing or controlling the prohibited equipment for fishing in fishing vessels; Or d) Accepts or possesses such fish in spite of knowing or having reasonable reason to believe that the fish has been harvested in violation of this section or Rules; In that case, the Act shall be an offense and for such offense he shall be punished with imprisonment for a term not exceeding 3 (three) years or with a fine not exceeding l (one) crore Bangladeshi taka (BDT), but not less than one-third of the fine specified in this section or both. (2) If explosives, poisons or any other harmful substance or fishing equipment described in sub-section (1) are found in a fishing vessel, unless the contrary is proved, it shall be presumed that it has been kept for the purpose described in sub-section (1). (3) The Government may, by notification in the Official Gazette, prohibit any method or equipment which may harm the environment, natural balance and fisheries resources of the Marine Fisheries Waters of Bangladesh.