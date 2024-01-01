Transshipment

Bangladesh Merchant Shipping Ordinance. 1983 (Ordinance No. XXVI of 1983)
Article 24
Crimes committed by foreign fishing vessels without a license. If any foreign fishing vessel without a license - a) Enter the Marine Fisheries Waters of Bangladesh; b) By harvesting fish or taking the initiative to harvest; c) Loading, unloading or transship or buying and selling fish from one vessel to another; d) Illegally transporting, smuggling or otherwise harming or harming the fisheries resources or the environment; or taking initiative to do so or to cooperate such kind of work; Or e) Loads or unloads fuel supplies; If [it does] so, it will be a crime.