Interministerial Ordinance SG-PR/MMA No. 59-A
- Language: Portuguese
- Year: 2018
Fishing Offenses & Infractions
Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to fish aggregating devices?
Full TextTranslated text:
THE CHIEF MINISTER OF STATE OF THE SECRETARIAT GENERAL OF THE PRESIDENCY OF THE REPUBLIC AND THE MINISTER OF STATE OF THE ENVIRONMENT , in the use of the powers conferred on them by article 87, sole paragraph, item II, of the Constitution, in view of the provisions of art. 12, § 2, item I, of Law no. 13.502, of 1 November 2017, in art. 3 of Law no. 11.959, of 29 June 2009, and in Decree no. 6.981, of 13 October 2009, and in accordance with Process no. 00350.001038/2018-67 of the Special Secretariat for Aquaculture and Aquaculture and Fisheries of the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, resolve: Art. 3 The use of Fishing Aggregating Devices (FAD) is prohibited, except in the cases established in specific regulations. § Paragraph 1 The prohibition referred to in the caput does not apply to the use of the fishing vessel itself as a FAD. § 2 Any form of fishing aimed at catching tuna and tuna-like fish at a distance of less than two hundred meters from oceanographic buoys located in the EEZ and in international waters is prohibited. § Paragraph 3 prohibits the mooring of vessels, by any means, to oceanographic buoys located in the EEZ and in international waters.