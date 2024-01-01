Interministerial Ordinance SG-PR/MMA No. 59-A

THE CHIEF MINISTER OF STATE OF THE SECRETARIAT GENERAL OF THE PRESIDENCY OF THE REPUBLIC AND THE MINISTER OF STATE OF THE ENVIRONMENT , in the use of the powers conferred on them by article 87, sole paragraph, item II, of the Constitution, in view of the provisions of art. 12, § 2, item I, of Law no. 13.502, of 1 November 2017, in art. 3 of Law no. 11.959, of 29 June 2009, and in Decree no. 6.981, of 13 October 2009, and in accordance with Process no. 00350.001038/2018-67 of the Special Secretariat for Aquaculture and Aquaculture and Fisheries of the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, resolve: Art. 3 The use of Fishing Aggregating Devices (FAD) is prohibited, except in the cases established in specific regulations. § Paragraph 1 The prohibition referred to in the caput does not apply to the use of the fishing vessel itself as a FAD. § 2 Any form of fishing aimed at catching tuna and tuna-like fish at a distance of less than two hundred meters from oceanographic buoys located in the EEZ and in international waters is prohibited. § Paragraph 3 prohibits the mooring of vessels, by any means, to oceanographic buoys located in the EEZ and in international waters.

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.