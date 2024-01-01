JOINT SEAP/MMA NORMATIVE INSTRUCTION NO. 1, OF 29 SEPTEMBER 2006
Observers
Does the law/regulation provide for observers and are there requirements for the nationality of observers?
Article 2Translated text:
The presence of an on-board observer on the following vessels is mandatory vessels: I - foreign fishing vessels under a Lease Authorization, registered with the RGP and permitted to operate in waters under Brazilian jurisdiction, including fishing cruises in international waters; II - Brazilian fishing vessels registered with the RGP and authorized to operate in waters under Brazilian jurisdiction and which are subject to the system for controlling compliance with catch limits for deep-sea demersal resources, established by a specific normative act; III - Brazilian or foreign vessels under a leasing regime, registered in the RGP and authorized to operate in the capture of fishery resources in the Antarctic Sea, administered within the scope of the Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources-CCAMLR; and IV - other vessels, registered in the General Fisheries Register (RGP) and duly authorized, which will be defined in a specific normative act.