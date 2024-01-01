JOINT SEAP/MMA NORMATIVE INSTRUCTION NO. 1, OF 29 SEPTEMBER 2006

The presence of an on-board observer on the following vessels is mandatory vessels: I - foreign fishing vessels under a Lease Authorization, registered with the RGP and permitted to operate in waters under Brazilian jurisdiction, including fishing cruises in international waters; II - Brazilian fishing vessels registered with the RGP and authorized to operate in waters under Brazilian jurisdiction and which are subject to the system for controlling compliance with catch limits for deep-sea demersal resources, established by a specific normative act; III - Brazilian or foreign vessels under a leasing regime, registered in the RGP and authorized to operate in the capture of fishery resources in the Antarctic Sea, administered within the scope of the Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources-CCAMLR; and IV - other vessels, registered in the General Fisheries Register (RGP) and duly authorized, which will be defined in a specific normative act.

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.