LAW NO. 7.643, OF 18 DECEMBER 1987

THE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC, I hereby inform you that the National Congress has decreed and I hereby sanction the following law: Art. 1 Fishing, or any form of intentional molestation, of any species of cetacean in Brazilian jurisdictional waters is hereby prohibited. Art. 2 Violation of the provisions of this law shall be punishable by 2 (two) to 5 (five) years' imprisonment and a fine of 50 (fifty) to 100 (one hundred) National Treasury Bonds - OTN, with forfeiture of the vessel in favor of the Union in the event of a repeat offense. Art. 3 The Executive Branch shall regulate this law within 60 (sixty) days of its publication. Art. 4 This law comes into force on the date of its publication. Art. 5 Provisions to the contrary are hereby revoked. Brasília, 18th December 1987; 166th of Independence and 99th of the Republic.

