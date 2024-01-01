Observers

DECREE NO. 4.810, OF 19 AUGUST 2003

Does the law/regulation provide for observers and are there requirements for the nationality of observers?

  • Article 6

    Translated text:

    The Authorization to Lease a Foreign Fishing Vessel will have a maximum term of up to two years, and may be extended for an equal period, at the discretion of the Special Secretariat for Aquaculture and Fisheries of the Presidency of the Republic, subject to the provisions of arts. 4 and 5 of this Decree. IV - to keep on board the vessel, at no cost to the Federal Government, accommodation and food to serve as a Brazilian technician or on-board observer, when appointed by the Special Secretariat for Aquaculture and Fisheries of the Presidency of the Republic or by the Ministry of the Environment to collect data and information of interest to the national fishing sector and environmental monitoring and inspection; § Paragraph 3 - On foreign leased vessels, the Brazilian technician or on-board observer referred to in item IV of this article shall be a compulsory part of the Brazilian crew, in accordance with the criteria established by the Special Secretariat for Aquaculture and Fisheries of the Presidency of the Republic.

JOINT SEAP/MMA NORMATIVE INSTRUCTION NO. 1, OF 29 SEPTEMBER 2006

Does the law/regulation provide for observers and are there requirements for the nationality of observers?

  • Article 2

    Translated text:

    The presence of an on-board observer on the following vessels is mandatory vessels: I - foreign fishing vessels under a Lease Authorization, registered with the RGP and permitted to operate in waters under Brazilian jurisdiction, including fishing cruises in international waters; II - Brazilian fishing vessels registered with the RGP and authorized to operate in waters under Brazilian jurisdiction and which are subject to the system for controlling compliance with catch limits for deep-sea demersal resources, established by a specific normative act; III - Brazilian or foreign vessels under a leasing regime, registered in the RGP and authorized to operate in the capture of fishery resources in the Antarctic Sea, administered within the scope of the Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources-CCAMLR; and IV - other vessels, registered in the General Fisheries Register (RGP) and duly authorized, which will be defined in a specific normative act.