SEAP/PR Normative Instruction no. 03, of 12 May 2004
Vessel Registration & License Management
What is the applicable law/regulation for the registration of ships, and does the fisheries legislation have any relevant provisions for registration such as pre-approval?
Full TextSummary:
Any individual or legal entity that carries out fishing activities, as well as fishing vessels, must first be registered with the General Fishing Activity Registry (Registro Geral da Atividade Pesqueira - RGP). The owner, lessee or shipowner of a fishing vessel must apply to the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture for a Prior Fishing Permit* when they intend to build, import, convert, transform, acquire or register a fishing vessel.