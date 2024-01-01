CameroonOversight BodyDirectorate General of Fisheries in the Ministry of Livestock, Fisheries and Animal IndustriesRegistry OpenSOLAS Ratified SOLAS in 1984TopicsFishing Offenses & Infractions1 lawLabor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions1 lawObservers1 lawVessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility1 lawVessel Registration & License Management2 lawsLaws(Decree No. 95/413 regulating Fisheries Regime, 20 June 1995 as amended in 2001)Vessel Ownership & Legal ResponsibilityDecree No. 1995/413/PMVessel Registration & License ManagementDecree No. 2001/546/PMLabor Rules, Offenses, & InfractionsLaw 94-01Fishing Offenses & InfractionsVessel Registration & License ManagementMinisterial Order No. 0021/MINEPIAObservers