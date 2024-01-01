shall be punishable by a fine of 3,000,000 to 10,000,000 CFA francs and imprisonment for one (1) year to three (3) years or one of these penalties only for the perpetrator of one of the following crimes:

The perpetrator of one of the following offenses shall be punished with a fine of 1,000,000 to 3,000,000 CFA francs and imprisonment for six (6) months to one (1) year or one of these penalties only:

The perpetrator of one of the following offenses shall be punished with a fine of 200,000 to 1,000,000 CFA francs and imprisonment for one (1) month to six (6) months or one of these penalties only:

the unauthorized cutting down of protected trees, in violation of Article 43 above, without prejudice to damage to the timber harvested, as provided for in Article 159 above;

the violation of Article 42 above by a beneficiary of an exploitation permit who obstructs the exploitation of products not mentioned in his exploitation permit;

the exploitation under license, in a national forest, of unauthorized forest products or beyond the limits of the allocated volume and/or period granted, in violation of Article 56 above, without prejudice to damages and interest on the exploited timber, provided for in Article 159 below;

The perpetrator of one of the following offenses shall be punished by a fine of 50,000 to 200,000 CFA francs and imprisonment for twenty (20) days to two (2) months or one of these penalties only:

The perpetrator of one of the following offenses shall be punished with a fine of 5,000 to 50,000 CFA francs and imprisonment for 10 (ten) days or one of these penalties only:

