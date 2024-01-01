Decree No. 2001/546/PM
Article 5Translated text:
(2) Upon receipt, the application for a fishing license shall be sent to the provincial head of the administration responsible for fisheries and shall include the following documents and information:
- an application with a stamp in force, specifying the name, surname, address and nationality of the boat owner;
- a certified copy of the act approving the exploitation of fishing resources;
- the name and definitive registration number or any other identification of the vessel for which the license is requested;
- the date the boat was built;
- a certified copy of the charter contract approved by the Directorate of Maritime Affairs and Waterways, in the case of a vessel operating under a bareboat charter;
- a receipt proving payment of the license;
- the tonnage, power, length, capacity, speed, equipment, type and quantity of fishing gear, as well as any other information that the administration responsible for fisheries may require on the characteristics of the vessel with fishing gear;
- the composition of the crew that fishing vessels operating under bareboat charter must have, seventy-five percent (75%) of registered Cameroonian seafarers, excluding general staff;
- a valid seaworthiness certificate issued by the minister responsible for merchant shipping;
- an extract of the criminal record certificate dated less than 3 (three) months in the name of the owner of the vessel, when the applicant is a natural person;
- the five-year program for the recruitment and training of marine fishermen, when the applicant is a legal person;
- a declaration on stamped paper, with the tariff in force, certifying that the applicant: a- Will collaborate with the administration responsible for fisheries in monitoring the proper management of fishing resources (this control also extends to the units that go to sea) and undertakes to take on board a scientific observer at his own expense; b- Undertake to land all their catches before they are exported; c- After becoming aware of the regulations.