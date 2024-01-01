(Decree No. 95/413 regulating Fisheries Regime, 20 June 1995 as amended in 2001)
Does the law/regulation require information about the beneficial owner of the vessel?
Article 5Translated text:
Licence application to indicate: --address and nationality of vessel owner --copy of acceptance certificate --copy of the contract agreement in case of bareboat charter --name and registration number of vessel --date of construction --GRT and other technical characteristics of vessel --type and quantity of gear --target species --composition of crew-in case of bareboat charter, crew has to be composed for at least 75% by nationals of Cameroon and --a signed declaration that the applicant: (a) will collaborate with control operations and will accept on board observers and cover their costs, (b) will unload the total of its catch before export and (c) has read all applicable regulation