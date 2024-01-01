Licence application to indicate: --address and nationality of vessel owner --copy of acceptance certificate --copy of the contract agreement in case of bareboat charter --name and registration number of vessel --date of construction --GRT and other technical characteristics of vessel --type and quantity of gear --target species --composition of crew-in case of bareboat charter, crew has to be composed for at least 75% by nationals of Cameroon and --a signed declaration that the applicant: (a) will collaborate with control operations and will accept on board observers and cover their costs, (b) will unload the total of its catch before export and (c) has read all applicable regulation

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.