Does the law/regulation require license denial where a vessel has violated fisheries laws in areas beyond national jurisdiction, for example where the vessel is on, or associates with another vessel on an RFMO IUU Vessel list or for other reasons?

    Yes, very much so. The Coastal Fisheries Protection Act and regulations set out a management and enforcement system that provides extensive powers for inspectors.