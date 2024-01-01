Fisheries Act 1985

(1) Subject to subsection (2), the Minister may suspend or cancel any lease or license issued under the authority of this Act, if (a) he or she determines that any provision of that lease or license was not complied with; (b) he or she determines that the lease or license holder has, with respect to the lease or license, entered into an agreement that contravenes any provision of this Act or of the regulations; or (c) the lease or license holder is in default of payment of a fine in relation to a contravention of this Act and the proceeds of the fine belong to Her Majesty in right of Canada or of a province or to any other person or entity. Restriction (2) The Minister may amend, suspend or cancel a permit issued under paragraph (1)(a) or (b) only if no proceedings under this Act have been commenced with respect to the non-compliance or contravention referred to in those paragraphs, as the case may be.

Unless otherwise specified, every proprietor, owner, agent, tenant, occupier, partner or person actually in charge, either as occupant or servant, shall be deemed to be jointly and severally liable for any penalties or moneys recovered under any provision of this Act or the regulations.

Except as otherwise provided in this Act, every person who contravenes this Act or the regulations is guilty of (a) an offense punishable on summary conviction and liable, for a first offense, to a fine not exceeding one hundred thousand dollars and, for any subsequent offense, to a fine not exceeding one hundred thousand dollars or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding one year, or to both; or (b) an indictable offense and liable, for a first offense, to a fine not exceeding five hundred thousand dollars and, for any subsequent offense, to a fine not exceeding five hundred thousand dollars or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years, or to both.

(4) Every person shall without delay notify an inspector, a fishery officer, a fishery guardian or an authority prescribed by the regulations of the death of fish that is not authorized under this Act, or of a serious and imminent danger of such occurrence, if the person at any material time (a) owns or has the charge, management or control of the work, undertaking or activity that resulted in the occurrence or the danger of the occurrence; or (b) causes or contributes to the occurrence or the danger of the occurrence.

No person shall purchase, sell or possess any fish that has been caught in contravention of this Act or the regulations.

(1) No person shall import into Canada or export from Canada, or attempt to so import or export, any shark fins or parts of shark fins that are not attached to a shark carcass except in accordance with a permit issued under subsection (2).

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.