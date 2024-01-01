Fisheries Act 1985

  • Language: English/French
  • Year: 1985

Fishing Offenses & Infractions

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to shark fishing and finning?

  • Article 32

    (1) No person shall import into Canada or export from Canada, or attempt to so import or export, any shark fins or parts of shark fins that are not attached to a shark carcass except in accordance with a permit issued under subsection (2).

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to harmful fishing methods and the sale of fish caught using such methods?

  • Article 33

    No person shall purchase, sell or possess any fish that has been caught in contravention of this Act or the regulations.

  • Article 38

    (4) Every person shall without delay notify an inspector, a fishery officer, a fishery guardian or an authority prescribed by the regulations of the death of fish that is not authorized under this Act, or of a serious and imminent danger of such occurrence, if the person at any material time (a) owns or has the charge, management or control of the work, undertaking or activity that resulted in the occurrence or the danger of the occurrence; or (b) causes or contributes to the occurrence or the danger of the occurrence.

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to abandoning or discarding gear, fish or fish product?

  • Article 34

    1. (1) The Minister may establish standards and codes of practice for (a) the avoidance of death to fish and harmful alteration, disruption or destruction of fish habitat; (b) the conservation and protection of fish or fish habitat; and (c) the prevention of pollution. Content (2) The standards and codes of practice may specify procedures, practices or standards in relation to works, undertakings and activities during any phase of their construction, operation, modification, decommissioning or abandonment.

In laws/regulations that use the term "serious offenses," what offenses fall into that category?

  • Article 78

    Except as otherwise provided in this Act, every person who contravenes this Act or the regulations is guilty of (a) an offense punishable on summary conviction and liable, for a first offense, to a fine not exceeding one hundred thousand dollars and, for any subsequent offense, to a fine not exceeding one hundred thousand dollars or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding one year, or to both; or (b) an indictable offense and liable, for a first offense, to a fine not exceeding five hundred thousand dollars and, for any subsequent offense, to a fine not exceeding five hundred thousand dollars or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years, or to both.

Vessel Registration & License Management

Does the law/regulation require license denial where a vessel has violated fisheries laws in areas beyond national jurisdiction, for example where the vessel is on, or associates with another vessel on an RFMO IUU Vessel list or for other reasons?

  • Article 9

    (1) Subject to subsection (2), the Minister may suspend or cancel any lease or license issued under the authority of this Act, if (a) he or she determines that any provision of that lease or license was not complied with; (b) he or she determines that the lease or license holder has, with respect to the lease or license, entered into an agreement that contravenes any provision of this Act or of the regulations; or (c) the lease or license holder is in default of payment of a fine in relation to a contravention of this Act and the proceeds of the fine belong to Her Majesty in right of Canada or of a province or to any other person or entity. Restriction (2) The Minister may amend, suspend or cancel a permit issued under paragraph (1)(a) or (b) only if no proceedings under this Act have been commenced with respect to the non-compliance or contravention referred to in those paragraphs, as the case may be.

What offenses exist in the law/regulation for which license suspension, revocation or cancellation is a mandatory consequence upon conviction for committing the offense?

What provisions in the law govern the granting, denial, revocation and cancellation of fishing licenses?

