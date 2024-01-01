Transshipment

(1) The Minister may issue a license authorizing the use of a vessel that is subject to the jurisdiction of Canada in fishing or transhipping fish in waters other than Canadian fisheries waters if (a) the fishing or transhipping of fish carried out under the authority of the license would not contravene or undermine any international fisheries conservation scheme; and (b) in the case where the fishing or transhipping of fish is to be carried out in waters that are subject to the jurisdiction of another state, the fishing or transshipping of fish by that vessel is authorized by a competent authority of that state.

No person shall tranship any fish from a Canadian fishing vessel to a foreign fishing vessel unless that foreign fishing vessel is licensed under the Coastal Fisheries Protection Regulations to take on board the fish.

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.