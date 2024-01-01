Vessel Tracking

(1) This Division applies in respect of the following vessels: (a) Canadian vessels of 150 gross tonnage or more but less than 500 gross tonnage that are engaged on an international voyage; (b) Canadian vessels of 500 gross tonnage or more; and (c) foreign vessels that are subject to Chapter V of SOLAS.

Application — exceptions (2) Despite subsection (1), this Division does not apply in respect of the following Canadian vessels: (a) fishing vessels; (b) cable ferries; (c) pleasure crafts; or (d) vessels operating exclusively in the waters of the Great Lakes, their connecting and tributary waters, and the waters of the St. Lawrence River as far seaward as a straight line drawn (i) from Cap-des-Rosiers to Pointe Ouest, Anticosti Island, and (ii) from Anticosti Island to the north shore of the St. Lawrence River along a meridian of longitude 63° W.