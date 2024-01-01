Vessel Tracking

Navigation Safety Regulations, 2020
Does law/regulation require or exempt fishing vessels to keep AIS turned on?
Article 103
(1) This Division applies in respect of the following vessels: (a) Canadian vessels of 150 gross tonnage or more but less than 500 gross tonnage that are engaged on an international voyage; (b) Canadian vessels of 500 gross tonnage or more; and (c) foreign vessels that are subject to Chapter V of SOLAS.
Application — exceptions (2) Despite subsection (1), this Division does not apply in respect of the following Canadian vessels: (a) fishing vessels; (b) cable ferries; (c) pleasure crafts; or (d) vessels operating exclusively in the waters of the Great Lakes, their connecting and tributary waters, and the waters of the St. Lawrence River as far seaward as a straight line drawn (i) from Cap-des-Rosiers to Pointe Ouest, Anticosti Island, and (ii) from Anticosti Island to the north shore of the St. Lawrence River along a meridian of longitude 63° W.
Article 118
(1) The following must be fitted with an AIS Class A transponder: (a) vessels that are 20m or more in length, other than pleasure crafts; (b) vessels that carry more than 50 passengers; (c) vessels transporting substances, materials or articles to which the International Maritime Dangerous Goods Code, published by the IMO, applies; (d) vessels carrying pollutants, as defined in section 165 of the Act, in bulk; (e) dredges or floating plants that are located in any place where they constitute a collision hazard to other vessels; and (f) towboats that are 8m or more in length. (2) Every vessel, other than a vessel referred to in subsection (1), that is engaged on a voyage other than a sheltered waters voyage must be fitted with an AIS Class A or an AIS Class B transponder if (a) it is a passenger vessel; or (b) the vessel is 8m or more in length and carries a passenger.