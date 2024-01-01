Cape Verde

Cape VerdeOversight BodyMinistry of the SeaRegistry ClosedILO ConventionsRatified MLC in 2015SOLAS Ratified SOLAS in 2016TopicsFishing Offenses & Infractions2 lawsLabor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions2 lawsObservers1 lawTransshipment1 lawVessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility1 lawVessel Registration & License Management3 lawsVessel Tracking1 lawLawsDecree-Law No. 48/2007Vessel Registration & License ManagementFisheries LawFishing Offenses & InfractionsVessel Registration & License ManagementLabor Code on Maritime WorkLabor Rules, Offenses, & InfractionsLegislative Decree No. 2/2020 approving the general regime regulating fishing activities in national maritime waters and in the high seasFishing Offenses & InfractionsLabor Rules, Offenses, & InfractionsObserversTransshipmentVessel Ownership & Legal ResponsibilityVessel Registration & License ManagementVessel Tracking