Fishing Offenses & Infractions

Fisheries Law

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to shark fishing and finning?

  • Article 87

    1. Fishing, holding, transhipping, landing, storing, selling and offering part or all of the carapace of the following sharks shall be prohibited throughout national maritime waters: a) Whale shark (Rhincondon Typus): b) White shark (Carcharodon carcharias); c) Hammerhead shark (Sphirna Zygaena, Shirna Lewini, Sphirna mokarran); d) Basking shark (Cetorhinus maximus); e) White-tipped shark (Carcharhinus longimanus); f) Sardinian shark (Lamna nasus); or g) thresher shark (Alopias superciliosus).
    2. The prohibitions referred to in the previous paragraph shall apply to fishing on the high seas or in waters under the jurisdiction of third States by national fishing vessels.

  • Article 88

    1. Without prejudice to the provisions of the previous article, the following shall be prohibited in national maritime waters: a) The capture of sharks for the sole purpose of utilising the fins; or b) The removal ("finning") of shark fins on board vessels, as well as keeping them on board, transhipping them or landing them.
    2. Without prejudice to the provisions of the previous paragraph and in order to facilitate storage on board, fins may be partially cut and folded with the carcass, but not removed from it before landing.
    3. The provisions of the previous paragraphs shall also apply to national fishing vessels when they carry out fishing activities on the high seas or in waters under the jurisdiction of third states.

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to abandoning or discarding gear, fish or fish product?

  • Article 120

    1. The following are serious administrative offenses: a) Fishing in prohibited areas or temporarily under a closed regime; b) Fishing in national maritime waters outside the areas specifically authorized in the fishing license; c) Fishing at distances from the coast or other reference points or at depths other than those legally established; d) The sale or display for sale of fish or fishing products originating from any of the non-commercial fishing methods provided for in this Decree-Law; e) Violation of the provisions of this decree and of specific legislation on authorized transhipments; f) Incorrect or deficient completion of the fishing log, with the intention of misrepresenting the data or obscuring the information required; g) Violating the duty to make the reports required by law or making knowingly incorrect reports on catches of species subject to TACs and quotas when filling in on-board records; h) Violating the duty of fishing vessels to remain in harbor during the mandatory stop periods established by law; i) The use or keeping on board, in conditions that permit their use, of fishing gear whose mesh size is less than the established minimums or the attachment of devices or systems likely to obstruct or reduce such mesh sizes; j) The use or keeping on board of prohibited fishing gear, or the number, size or technical characteristics of which contravene the established rules; k) The use of fishing vessels outside the respective areas of operation established by law or in the respective fishing license; l) Disobeying the orders of duly identified inspection agents; m) Violating the provisions of this law and special legislation on the commercialization of marine species; n) Depositing or abandoning any fishing gear at sea, on beaches or on the coast; o) Violation of the obligation to unload catches at base ports or landing points, as stipulated in this decree-law.

Legislative Decree No. 2/2020 approving the general regime regulating fishing activities in national maritime waters and in the high seas

Does this country's legislation require compliance with "international conservation and management measures" adopted by an RFMO in which it is a member?

  • Article 47

    The application for an authorization to fish on the high seas shall be rejected whenever there is proof or strong evidence that the fishing vessel or its owner is involved in activities that violate the conservation and management measures applicable to fishing on the high seas.

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to harmful fishing methods and the sale of fish caught using such methods?

  • Article 89

    1. In national maritime waters and on the high seas it is prohibited to hold, transport, keep on board or fish with firearms, explosive, poisonous or toxic substances, electric current or by other means likely to cause the death or stunning of specimens, or to throw overboard objects or substances likely to affect the marine environment.

In laws/regulations that use the term "serious offenses," what offenses fall into that category?

  • Article 119

    1. The following are very serious offenses: a) Fishing in national maritime waters by national or foreign vessels without a fishing licence, which includes fishing by a fishing vessel that has not obtained a fishing licence from the competent national authorities, fishing on the basis of a fishing licence that has expired, or fishing with a fishing licence that has been suspended or revoked; b) Catching fishery resources in excess of the limits set in the fishing license or catching marine species not authorized in the fishing license; c) Keeping on board, transhipping, landing, transporting,storing, exporting or selling fish, crustaceans and molluscs for which fishing has been prohibited; d) Fishing for corals; e) Fishing for algae or any plant species without a licence; f) Falsifying, deleting or concealing the fishing vessel's identification marks; g) Fishing with falsified documents or documents whose contents have been falsified; h) The absence on board the fishing vessel of the fishing log or other compulsory records, as well as updated plans and descriptions of the holds or when these records are intentionally not filled in correctly or not made available for verification by the inspection agents; i) Fishing without the proper VMS equipment, or when such equipment is non-operational or switched off; j) Carrying out transhipment operations without authorization from the competent national authorities; k) The absence of authorization from the competent authorities for other related fishing operations; l) The use or keeping on board the fishing vessel of fishing gear that is prohibited or not permitted in the fishing license; m) Fishing in reserved maritime areas; n) Fishing by a foreign fishing vessel in areas reserved for national fishing vessels; o) Failure to comply with the obligation to transmit CME data or changes thereto concerning the identification of the fishing vessel, its most recent geographical position, with a margin of error of less than five hundred meters and a confidence interval of 99%, the date and time expressed in universal time, and its speed and course; p) Violation of data transmission conditions and frequencies, which must not exceed 12 hours apart; q) Obstructing the work of observers and fisheries inspection agents in the performance of their duties or using violence against their physical integrity; r) Fishing by national fishing vessels in maritime areas under the jurisdiction of third states, without a fishing license, or on the high seas without the appropriate authorization; s) The commercialization for consumption of bait caught by fishing vessels licensed or not for this purpose. t) The use of firearms, explosive, poisonous or toxicsubstances, instruments or means of electric discharges or light sources as fishing gear, the keeping on board fishing vessels or their transport, as well as the practice of fishing called "Crosse"; u) The throwing overboard of any objects or substanceslikely to significantly and adversely harm the marine environment; v) The capture, commercialization, purchase or sale of prohibited species, in closed season or below the minimum sizes permitted by law, by natural or legal persons, including restaurants, supermarkets, hotels or other similar establishments; x) Bribery or attempted bribery of fisheries inspectors.