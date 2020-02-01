Observers

Legislative Decree No. 2/2020 approving the general regime regulating fishing activities in national maritime waters and in the high seas

Does the law/regulation provide for observers and are there requirements for the nationality of observers?

  • Article 24

    Translated text:
    1. The fishing licence granted for semi-industrial and industrial fishing may require the presence on board the fishing vessel of on-board observers appointed by the competent authority.
    2. The conditions under which the observer referred to in the previous paragraph may stay on board shall be defined in a separate statute.