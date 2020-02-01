Legislative Decree No. 2/2020 approving the general regime regulating fishing activities in national maritime waters and in the high seasDoes the law/regulation provide for observers and are there requirements for the nationality of observers?Article 24PDF (page 852)Source URLTranslated text: The fishing licence granted for semi-industrial and industrial fishing may require the presence on board the fishing vessel of on-board observers appointed by the competent authority. The conditions under which the observer referred to in the previous paragraph may stay on board shall be defined in a separate statute.