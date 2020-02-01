Legislative Decree No. 2/2020 approving the general regime regulating fishing activities in national maritime waters and in the high seas
Who is given legal responsibility to comply with the legislation: "operator," "owner," "master," "person," "vessel" or other?
Article 127Translated text:
The Shipowner is liable, without prejudice to the right of recourse that the shipowner, under the terms of the law, may eventually have against the captain of the fishing vessel for acts or omissions attributable to the latter.