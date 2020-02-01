Vessel Tracking

As part of the general obligations of the beneficiary of the fishing license, the captain of the fishing vessel must:
a) Keep the original license document on board at all times and present it to the Cape Verdean authorities whenever requested;
b) Keep a fishing log, under the terms established by specific legislation, in which they must record, in particular, the related fishing operations, including transhipment, the quantities and different species of catches made;
c) Keep the VMS system's signal emitting device on board and in working order;
d) Provide statistics on catches made and any other information intended for registration under the terms established by specific legislation;
e) Permanently display their identification marks, in accordance with regulations.