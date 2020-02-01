Vessel Tracking

Legislative Decree No. 2/2020 approving the general regime regulating fishing activities in national maritime waters and in the high seas

Does the law/regulation require or exempt fishing vessels to keep VMS turned on, or is there no provision?

  • Article 31

    PDF (pages 853-854)Source URL
    Translated text:
    1. As part of the general obligations of the beneficiary of the fishing license, the captain of the fishing vessel must: a) Keep the original license document on board at all times and present it to the Cape Verdean authorities whenever requested; b) Keep a fishing log, under the terms established by specific legislation, in which they must record, in particular, the related fishing operations, including transhipment, the quantities and different species of catches made; c) Keep the VMS system's signal emitting device on board and in working order; d) Provide statistics on catches made and any other information intended for registration under the terms established by specific legislation; e) Permanently display their identification marks, in accordance with regulations.