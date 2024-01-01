ChileOversight BodiesSubsecretaria de Pesca y Acuicultura [Undersecretary of Fisheries and Aquaculture]National Fisheries ServiceRegistry ClosedILO ConventionsRatified MLC in 2018SOLAS Ratified SOLAS in 1977TopicsFishing Offenses & Infractions7 lawsLabor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions1 lawObservers1 lawTransshipment1 lawVessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility1 lawVessel Registration & License Management1 lawVessel Tracking1 lawLawsDECRETO 489 | APRUEBA CONVENCION INTERNACIONAL PARA LA REGULACION DE LA CAZA DE BALLENAS Y SU ANEXOFishing Offenses & InfractionsDecree Law No. 2 of 1997TransshipmentDecreto 430 | General Law on Fisheries and AquacultureFishing Offenses & InfractionsObserversVessel Ownership & Legal ResponsibilityVessel Registration & License ManagementVessel TrackingExempt Resolution 911 | APRUEBA LAS MEDIDAS DE CONSERVACIÓN Y ORDENAMIENTO ADOPTADAS POR LA COMISIÓN DE LA CONVENCIÓN SOBRE LA CONSERVACIÓN Y ORDENAMIENTO DE LOS RECURSOS PESQUEROS EN ALTA MAR EN EL OCÉANO PACIFICO SUR EN SU DÉCIMA SEGUNDA REUNIÓN DE 2024Fishing Offenses & InfractionsLEY DE NAVEGACIÓNLabor Rules, Offenses, & InfractionsLEY 20293 | PROTEGE A LOS CETÁCEOS E INTRODUCE MODIFICACIONES A LA LEY Nº 18.892 GENERAL DE PESCA Y ACUICULTURAFishing Offenses & InfractionsLey 20525 | MODIFICA LA LEY GENERAL DE PESCA Y ACUICULTURA EN MATERIA DE APROVECHAMIENTO Y BENEFICIO DE TIBURONESFishing Offenses & InfractionsLey Nº 20.625 | Define el Descarte de Especies Hidrobiológicas y Establece Medidas de Control y Sanciones para quienes incurran en esta práctica en las Faenas de Pesca.Fishing Offenses & InfractionsMemo Técnico (R. Pesq.) N. 113-2021 | ESTABLECE PROTOCOLO PARA LA REDUCCION DE LA CAPTURA INCIDENTAL Y LA MANIPULACION DE MAMTFEROS MARINOS EN LA PESQUERTA DE CERCO INDUSTRIAL DE LA ZONA NORTE DE CHILE.Fishing Offenses & Infractions