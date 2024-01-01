Translated text:

The Undersecretariat, by resolution and prior technical report, will approve, for one or more target species and their accompanying fauna, a research program aimed at compiling technical background that will allow the elaboration of a plan to reduce the discarding of both the species objective as well as the accompanying fauna and the capture of bycatch. Said research program must include at least the quantification of the discarding of both the target species and the accompanying fauna and the capture of bycatch. Said research program must include at least the quantification of the discarding of both the target species and the accompanying fauna and the capture of bycatch, the determination of its causes, the way in which it is carried out and the means through which which this information will be recorded. The program must consider, at least, the fisheries biological information collected by scientific observers designated by the Undersecretariat of Fisheries in accordance with Title VIII. The program will have a duration of no less than two years and must include a proposal for measures aimed at reducing the discarding of both the target species and the accompanying fauna and the capture of bycatch. Within a maximum period of three years of execution of the research program, the Undersecretariat of Fisheries will establish a plan to reduce the discarding of both the target species and the accompanying fauna and the capture of bycatch, which must contain, at least the following elements: a) The administration and conservation measures and the technological means necessary to reduce the discarding of both the target species and the accompanying fauna and the capture of bycatch; b) A monitoring and follow-up program of the plan; c) An evaluation of the measures adopted to reduce the discarding of both the target species and the accompanying fauna and the capture of bycatch; d) A training and dissemination program. The reduction plan must consider a code of good practices in fishing operations, as a complementary mitigation measure. Likewise, it may consider incentives for innovation in fishing systems and gear, which aim to mitigate or reduce the discarding of both target species and the accompanying fauna and the capture of bycatch. The Undersecretariat of Fisheries will establish annually, by means of a reasoned resolution, the list of the target species and their accompanying fauna that are subject to the research program referred to in this article.

Article 7 B.- Individuals of a target species may not be discarded. any be his regime of access, and his fauna companion, except that the following requirements are met: That sufficient technical records of the discard have been collected, in accordance to a program of investigation executed of accordance with it willing in the previous article. That HE keep up in execution he program of investigation indicated in the previous letter. That HE is fixed a share global annual of capture for the target species . That in he process of establishment of the share global annual of capture discard has been considered. That the species aim and his fauna companion HE find subjected to the reduction plan referred to in the previous article. That the discard does not affect the conservation of the target species. The Undersecretary of Fishing will establish annually, through resolution founded and following a technical report, the list of the target species and their accompanying fauna that meet the aforementioned requirements. Article 7 C.- The return to the sea of marine mammals, reptiles, penguins and other sea birds will be mandatory, unless they are severely damaged or injured, in which case they will be retained on board for the purposes of being sent to a rehabilitation center. hydrobiological species. Likewise, it will be mandatory the return of specimens of a species hydrobiological, in the cases in which the current administration measure expressly provides for it. The Undersecretary will establish, through resolution and previous report technical, the list of species found in the cases provided for in this article. Article 7th D.- Without damage of the rules of this Paragraph, HE must give compliance to the measures of administration established of accordance with the current regulations.