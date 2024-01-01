DECRETO 489 | APRUEBA CONVENCION INTERNACIONAL PARA LA REGULACION DE LA CAZA DE BALLENAS Y SU ANEXO
According to its title, this legislation “Approves the conservation and management measures adopted by the commission of the convention on the conservation and management of high seas fishery resources in the South Pacific Ocean in its Twelfth meeting of 2024.”
It is prohibited to kill, hunt, capture, harass, have, possess, transport, land, process or carry out any transformation process, as well as the commercialization or storage of any species of cetacean that inhabits or navigates the maritime spaces of sovereignty and national jurisdiction.