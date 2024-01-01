Fishing Offenses & Infractions

Decreto 430 | General Law on Fisheries and Aquaculture

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to shark fishing and finning?

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to abandoning or discarding gear, fish or fish product?

  • Article 7A

    PDF (pages 22-24)Source URL
    Translated text:

    The Undersecretariat, by resolution and prior technical report, will approve, for one or more target species and their accompanying fauna, a research program aimed at compiling technical background that will allow the elaboration of a plan to reduce the discarding of both the species objective as well as the accompanying fauna and the capture of bycatch. Said research program must include at least the quantification of the discarding of both the target species and the accompanying fauna and the capture of bycatch. Said research program must include at least the quantification of the discarding of both the target species and the accompanying fauna and the capture of bycatch, the determination of its causes, the way in which it is carried out and the means through which which this information will be recorded. The program must consider, at least, the fisheries biological information collected by scientific observers designated by the Undersecretariat of Fisheries in accordance with Title VIII. The program will have a duration of no less than two years and must include a proposal for measures aimed at reducing the discarding of both the target species and the accompanying fauna and the capture of bycatch. Within a maximum period of three years of execution of the research program, the Undersecretariat of Fisheries will establish a plan to reduce the discarding of both the target species and the accompanying fauna and the capture of bycatch, which must contain, at least the following elements: a) The administration and conservation measures and the technological means necessary to reduce the discarding of both the target species and the accompanying fauna and the capture of bycatch; b) A monitoring and follow-up program of the plan; c) An evaluation of the measures adopted to reduce the discarding of both the target species and the accompanying fauna and the capture of bycatch; d) A training and dissemination program. The reduction plan must consider a code of good practices in fishing operations, as a complementary mitigation measure. Likewise, it may consider incentives for innovation in fishing systems and gear, which aim to mitigate or reduce the discarding of both target species and the accompanying fauna and the capture of bycatch. The Undersecretariat of Fisheries will establish annually, by means of a reasoned resolution, the list of the target species and their accompanying fauna that are subject to the research program referred to in this article.

    Article 7 B.- Individuals of a target species may not be discarded. any be his regime of access, and his fauna companion, except that the following requirements are met: That sufficient technical records of the discard have been collected, in accordance to a program of investigation executed of accordance with it willing in the previous article. That HE keep up in execution he program of investigation indicated in the previous letter. That HE is fixed a share global annual of capture for the target species . That in he process of establishment of the share global annual of capture discard has been considered. That the species aim and his fauna companion HE find subjected to the reduction plan referred to in the previous article. That the discard does not affect the conservation of the target species. The Undersecretary of Fishing will establish annually, through resolution founded and following a technical report, the list of the target species and their accompanying fauna that meet the aforementioned requirements. Article 7 C.- The return to the sea of marine mammals, reptiles, penguins and other sea birds will be mandatory, unless they are severely damaged or injured, in which case they will be retained on board for the purposes of being sent to a rehabilitation center. hydrobiological species. Likewise, it will be mandatory the return of specimens of a species hydrobiological, in the cases in which the current administration measure expressly provides for it. The Undersecretary will establish, through resolution and previous report technical, the list of species found in the cases provided for in this article. Article 7th D.- Without damage of the rules of this Paragraph, HE must give compliance to the measures of administration established of accordance with the current regulations.

  • Article 7B

    PDF (pages 22-24)Source URL
    Translated text:

    Individuals of a target species may not be discarded, regardless of their access regime, and their accompanying fauna, unless the following requirements are met: a) That sufficient technical records of the discard have been collected, according to a research program executed in accordance with the provisions of the previous article; b) That the research program indicated in the previous letter continues in execution; c) That a global annual capture quota has been set for the target species; d) That discarding has been considered in the process of establishing the annual global capture quota; e) That the target species and its accompanying fauna are subject to the reduction plan referred to in the previous article; f) That the discard does not affect the conservation of the target species. The Undersecretariat of Fisheries will establish annually, by means of a well-founded resolution and prior technical report, the list of the target species and their accompanying fauna that meet the aforementioned requirements.

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to harmful fishing methods and the sale of fish caught using such methods?

  • Article 135

    PDF (page 130)Source URL
    Translated text:

    Anyone who captures or extracts hydrobiological resources using items explosives, toxic or other elements whose nature causes damage to these resources or their environment, will be punished with a fine of 50 to 300 monthly tax units, and with a minor prison sentence in its medium degree. The same sanction will be applied to anyone who engages in recreational fishing using the elements described in the previous subsection, including firearms and electricity. If the damage to the hydrobiological resources or their environment referred to in the previous subparagraphs is not proven, minor imprisonment will be applied to its minimum degree.

Exempt Resolution 911 | APRUEBA LAS MEDIDAS DE CONSERVACIÓN Y ORDENAMIENTO ADOPTADAS POR LA COMISIÓN DE LA CONVENCIÓN SOBRE LA CONSERVACIÓN Y ORDENAMIENTO DE LOS RECURSOS PESQUEROS EN ALTA MAR EN EL OCÉANO PACIFICO SUR EN SU DÉCIMA SEGUNDA REUNIÓN DE 2024

Does this country's legislation require compliance with "international conservation and management measures" adopted by an RFMO in which it is a member?

  • Whole text

    PDF (page N/A)Source URL
    Summary:

    According to its title, this legislation “Approves the conservation and management measures adopted by the commission of the convention on the conservation and management of high seas fishery resources in the South Pacific Ocean in its Twelfth meeting of 2024.”

LEY 20293 | PROTEGE A LOS CETÁCEOS E INTRODUCE MODIFICACIONES A LA LEY Nº 18.892 GENERAL DE PESCA Y ACUICULTURA

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions prohibiting the targeting of marine mammals?

  • Article 2

    PDF (page N/A)Source URL
    Translated text:

    It is prohibited to kill, hunt, capture, harass, have, possess, transport, land, process or carry out any transformation process, as well as the commercialization or storage of any species of cetacean that inhabits or navigates the maritime spaces of sovereignty and national jurisdiction.