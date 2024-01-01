LEY 20293 | PROTEGE A LOS CETÁCEOS E INTRODUCE MODIFICACIONES A LA LEY Nº 18.892 GENERAL DE PESCA Y ACUICULTURA
Article 2Translated text:
It is prohibited to kill, hunt, capture, harass, have, possess, transport, land, process or carry out any transformation process, as well as the commercialization or storage of any species of cetacean that inhabits or navigates the maritime spaces of sovereignty and national jurisdiction.