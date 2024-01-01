National Compliance Scheme and Actions Taken by China to Implement Measures in C-21-04 Letter, 2023
Does the law/regulation require or exempt fishing vessels to keep VMS turned on, or is there no provision?
China has implemented VMS reporting since October, 2006, and it is mandatory that all fishing vessels shall have an operating VMS equipment on board when fishing overseas. Each vessel operating in IATTC area is equipped with an operating VMS on board in line with IATTC VMS Resolution. Regulation on VMS Reporting was issued by our Ministry in 2006 and was revised, thereafter, in 2014, according to which manual reports are compulsory by the vessel/vessel owner should the vessel not able to be automatically polled. For those vessels whose crew members turned off their VMS on board on purpose and/or tampered, the company will be deemed as seriously violating domestic regulations and will face a severe penalty, e.g. their fishing license will be suspended in case of a serious nature.