Regulations on the Management of Ocean-Going Fisheries
Observers
Does the law/regulation provide for observers and are there requirements for the nationality of observers?
Chapter 7 (Penalties) Item 8
refusing to admit observers from States or observers sent by regional fisheries management organizations with jurisdiction or obstructing their normal work
Vessel Tracking
Does the law/regulation require or exempt fishing vessels to keep VMS turned on, or is there no provision?
Article 9
Deliberately shutting down, moving, or interfering with equipment such as vessel position monitoring and automatic identification of fishing vessels, or deliberately reporting false information, changing the name of the vessel, the identification code, the identification of the fishing vessel, or the parameters of the fishing vessel, or changing the main engine of the fishing vessel without authorization;