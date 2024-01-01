DECREE 2256 OF 1991
Article 161Translated text:
In development of the provisions of numeral 12 of article 54 of Law 13 of 1990, it is also prohibited: To return to the water specimens captured as accompanying fauna in the exercise of fishing, when they are not in conditions to survive. These specimens must be destined for internal consumption.
To process, commercialize or transport fish products that are banned, or that do not comply with the minimum sizes established.
Impeding or obstructing inspections or searches to be carried out by INPA officials and other public officials in the exercise of their attributions.
Use vessels or autonomous floating plants, called factory ships for the extraction or processing of fishery resources in jurisdictional waters.
Fishing in polluted waters, declared unfit for the exercise of fishing activities by the competent entity.