Fishing Offenses & Infractions

DECREE 2256 OF 1991

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to abandoning or discarding gear, fish or fish product?

  • Article 161

    Translated text:

    In development of the provisions of numeral 12 of article 54 of Law 13 of 1990, it is also prohibited: To return to the water specimens captured as accompanying fauna in the exercise of fishing, when they are not in conditions to survive. These specimens must be destined for internal consumption.
    To process, commercialize or transport fish products that are banned, or that do not comply with the minimum sizes established.
    Impeding or obstructing inspections or searches to be carried out by INPA officials and other public officials in the exercise of their attributions.
    Use vessels or autonomous floating plants, called factory ships for the extraction or processing of fishery resources in jurisdictional waters.
    Fishing in polluted waters, declared unfit for the exercise of fishing activities by the competent entity.

Decree 1071 of 2015

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to harmful fishing methods and the sale of fish caught using such methods?

  • Article 2

    Translated text:

    For the effects of numeral 5 of article 54 of Law 13 of 1990, the following are considered illegal fishing methods, in addition to those provided therein:

    1. with gear, nets, trawling apparatus, unauthorized instruments or of specifications that do not correspond to those permitted, or that being permitted, are used in places other than those where they are authorized.
    2. With firearms.
    3. Agitating the waters and stirring up the beds.
    4. With autonomous diving equipment, in cases determined by AUNAP.

Law 13 of 1990

Does this country's legislation require compliance with "international conservation and management measures" adopted by an RFMO in which it is a member?

  • Article 54

    Translated text:

    It is forbidden: To carry out fishing activities without a permit, patent, authorization or concession, or in contravention of the provisions that regulate them, is prohibited.
    Obstructing, impeding or unjustifiably disturbing the exercise of legally authorized fishing.
    Extracting resources declared closed or from reserved areas.
    Drain, block, divert the course or lower the level of rivers, lagoons, estuaries, swamps, marshes, canals or any other body of water, without permission from the competent authority. Fishing with illicit methods such as the use of toxic materials, explosives and others whose nature entails danger to human life or fishery resources, as well as carrying such materials on board.
    Abandoning on the beaches and shores or throwing into the water waste, polluting substances or other objects that constitute a danger to navigation, circulation or life.
    Carrying on board or using fishing gear or systems other than those permitted.
    Use fishing vessels for unauthorized purposes, except in circumstances of force majeure or fortuitous event.
    Selling or transshipping part or all of the catch to unauthorized vessels. The sale of the product of the catch shall be made in a Colombian port.
    Transfer, under any circumstance, the rights derived from the permit, authorization, concession or patent granted by INPA.
    Providing INPA with incorrect or incomplete information or denying access to documents required by INPA.
    Other conducts indicated in the regulations issued by the National Government for that purpose in the development of this Law.

    Article 54
    Article 54
Law 1348 of 2009

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions prohibiting the targeting of marine mammals?

  • Full Text

    Summary:

    There is also the International Convention for the Regulation of Whaling, which Colombia ratified through Law 1348 of 2009 and has advanced actions with the Commissioners of Brazil, Ecuador and Peru to continue talks on the Conservation Management Plan (CMP) for the River Dolphin of the Amazon Basin.

Law 557 of 2000

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions prohibiting the targeting of marine mammals?

  • Full Text

    Summary:

    Yes. In the first place, there is the agreement on the International Dolphin Conservation Program (AIDCP), an instrument of multilateral content, adopted in Colombia through Law 557 of 2000, and which has the following objectives:

    1. To progressively reduce the incidental mortality of dolphins in the tuna purse-seine fishery in the Agreement Area to levels close to zero, through the establishment of annual limits;

    2. For the purpose of eliminating dolphin mortality in this fishery, seek environmentally sound methods for catching large yellowfin tuna not in association with dolphins;

    3. To ensure the long-term sustainability of the tuna stocks in the Agreement Area, as well as that of the living marine resources related to this fishery; taking into account the interrelationship among species in the ecosystem, particularly with regard to, inter alia, avoiding, reducing and minimizing bycatch and discards of juvenile tunas and non-target species.

Law No. 7 of 1980

Does this country's legislation require compliance with "international conservation and management measures" adopted by an RFMO in which it is a member?

  • Full Text

    Summary:

    Approves Colombia's adhesion to the South Pacific Regional Fisheries Management Organization.

Resolution 653 of 2012

Does this country's legislation require compliance with "international conservation and management measures" adopted by an RFMO in which it is a member?

  • Full Text

    Summary:

    Resolution 653 of 2012 adopted management, handling, and regulation measures to ensure the sustainability of tuna and its related species in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, in the framework of the provisions issued by the Inter-American Tropical Tuna Commission (IATTC).

Resolution 798 of 2014

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to fish aggregating devices?

  • Article 1

    Translated text:

    To implement the procedure for the collection and analysis of data on fish-aggregating devices, for the national and foreign flag fleet authorized by Colombia, fishing in the Eastern Pacific Ocean (EPO) as follows: Establish for all Colombian companies to which national flag tuna vessels and foreign flag tuna vessels are affiliated, the obligation to report to the Aunap at the end of each fishing operation, all the information on the number, use, seeding and manufacture among others, of the fish aggregating devices or FADs used, according to the official format, to be established by the Aunap.
    When observers from the AIDCP/IATTC program or from each country's program are aboard these national and foreign vessels, the recording of information on the fish aggregating devices or FADs shall be carried out during each fishing operation (trip), following the recommendations and formats of the national fisheries authority and/or the Inter-American Tropical Tuna Commission (IATTC). The delivery of these forms shall be coordinated with the duly established observer programs (AIDCP/IATTC, POPC-Colombian Fisheries Observer Program), at the end of each fishing operation. If there is no observer on board, the captain and/or owner of the vessel, through the permit holder, shall be responsible for reporting to the Aunap at the end of each fishing operation the basic information on fish aggregating devices or FADs, following the official formats of the Aunap.