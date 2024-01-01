Law 1851 of 2017
Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
Who is given legal responsibility to comply with the legislation: "operator," "owner," "master," "person," "vessel" or other?
Article 55Translated text:
The Captain of the vessel, the Owner and the holders of the fishing permit shall be liable for the financial penalties imposed to the extent that their individual guilt is proven.
Vessel Registration & License Management
What provisions in the law govern the granting, denial, revocation and cancellation of fishing licenses?
Article 7Translated text:
Article 55 of Law 13 of 1990 “General Fishing Statute” is amended as follows: Article 55. Administrative Sanctions. Natural or legal persons who violate the provisions established in this law and other legal regulations issued by the competent Colombian authorities will be subject to one or more of the following sanctions, depending on the severity of the infraction. These sanctions will be applied by the AUNAP, or its equivalent, without prejudice to any applicable criminal sanctions or other penalties:
- Written admonition.
- Fine.
- Temporary suspension of the permit, authorization, concession, or patent, as applicable.
- Revocation of the permit, authorization, concession, or patent.
- Seizure of vessels, equipment, or products.
- Temporary closure or permanent shutdown of the establishment.