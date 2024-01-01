Law 1851 of 2017

Article 55 of Law 13 of 1990 “General Fishing Statute” is amended as follows: Article 55. Administrative Sanctions. Natural or legal persons who violate the provisions established in this law and other legal regulations issued by the competent Colombian authorities will be subject to one or more of the following sanctions, depending on the severity of the infraction. These sanctions will be applied by the AUNAP, or its equivalent, without prejudice to any applicable criminal sanctions or other penalties:

The Captain of the vessel, the Owner and the holders of the fishing permit shall be liable for the financial penalties imposed to the extent that their individual guilt is proven.

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.