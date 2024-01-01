Law 1851 of 2017

  • Language: Spanish
  • Year: 2017

Vessel Registration & License Management

What provisions in the law govern the granting, denial, revocation and cancellation of fishing licenses?

  • Article 7

    PDF (pages 2-3)Source URL
    Translated text:

    Article 55 of Law 13 of 1990 “General Fishing Statute” is amended as follows: Article 55. Administrative Sanctions. Natural or legal persons who violate the provisions established in this law and other legal regulations issued by the competent Colombian authorities will be subject to one or more of the following sanctions, depending on the severity of the infraction. These sanctions will be applied by the AUNAP, or its equivalent, without prejudice to any applicable criminal sanctions or other penalties:

    1. Written admonition.
    2. Fine.
    3. Temporary suspension of the permit, authorization, concession, or patent, as applicable.
    4. Revocation of the permit, authorization, concession, or patent.
    5. Seizure of vessels, equipment, or products.
    6. Temporary closure or permanent shutdown of the establishment.