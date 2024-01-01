To ensure the long-term sustainability of the tuna stocks in the Agreement Area, as well as that of the living marine resources related to this fishery; taking into account the interrelationship among species in the ecosystem, particularly with regard to, inter alia, avoiding, reducing and minimizing bycatch and discards of juvenile tunas and non-target species.

For the purpose of eliminating dolphin mortality in this fishery, seek environmentally sound methods for catching large yellowfin tuna not in association with dolphins;

To progressively reduce the incidental mortality of dolphins in the tuna purse-seine fishery in the Agreement Area to levels close to zero, through the establishment of annual limits;

Yes. In the first place, there is the agreement on the International Dolphin Conservation Program (AIDCP), an instrument of multilateral content, adopted in Colombia through Law 557 of 2000, and which has the following objectives:

