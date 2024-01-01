Law 730 of 2001
Vessel Registration & License Management
What qualifications does the law/regulation give for a vessel to qualify as a local vessel?
Article 9Translated text:
Every vessel or naval craft of Colombian registry must fly the national flag in a visible place and shall have its name marked on each side of the bow, on the stern and in prominent places on the sides of the wheelhouse. The stern shall also bear the name of the port of registry. The foregoing is without prejudice to the provisions of treaties, conventions, agreements and practices concluded or adopted by the country for this purpose.
Article 24Translated text:
The vessel or naval device is understood to be registered in Colombia either by provisional or definitive registration. In both cases, the vessel or naval artefact acquires the right to fly the Colombian flag and the navigation patent is eliminated.
Article 25Translated text:
For the provisional and definitive registration of used ships and naval craft and for ships and naval craft built in Colombia, only the above requirements, as applicable, shall apply.