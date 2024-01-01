Law 730 of 2001

For the provisional and definitive registration of used ships and naval craft and for ships and naval craft built in Colombia, only the above requirements, as applicable, shall apply.

The vessel or naval device is understood to be registered in Colombia either by provisional or definitive registration. In both cases, the vessel or naval artefact acquires the right to fly the Colombian flag and the navigation patent is eliminated.

Every vessel or naval craft of Colombian registry must fly the national flag in a visible place and shall have its name marked on each side of the bow, on the stern and in prominent places on the sides of the wheelhouse. The stern shall also bear the name of the port of registry. The foregoing is without prejudice to the provisions of treaties, conventions, agreements and practices concluded or adopted by the country for this purpose.

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.