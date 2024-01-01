(1) Every person commits an offense who – (a) permits to be used, uses, or attempts to use any explosive, poison, or other noxious substance for the purpose of killing, stunning, disabling, or catching fish, or in any way rendering fish more easily caught; or (b) carries or has in his possession or control any explosive, poison, or other noxious substance in circumstances evidencing an intention of using the explosive, poison, other noxious substance for any of the purposes referred to in paragraph (a), and shall be liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding $10,000. (2) Any explosive, poison, or other noxious substance found on board any fishing vessel shall be presumed, unless the contrary is proved, to be intended for the purposes referred to in subsection (1)(a). (3) Every person commits an offense who lands, sells, receives, or is found in possession of any fish taken by any means which is in contravention of subsection (1)(a), and is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding $5,000. (4) In any proceedings for any offense against this section, a certificate as to the cause and manner of death or injury of any fish, signed by the Secretary, or by any person authorized by him in writing, shall, until the contrary is proved, be sufficient evidence as to the matters stated in the certificate. (5) In any proceedings for any offense against this section, the defendant shall be given not less than 14 days notice in writing of the prosecution's intention to adduce a certificate under subsection (4).