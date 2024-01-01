Fishing Offenses & Infractions

Marine Resources (Licensing) Regulations 2012

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to fish aggregating devices?

  • Article 40

    (1) No person shall place a fish aggregating device in the fishery waters except with the permission in writing of the Secretary and in accordance with such conditions as he may specify or as are otherwise specified in this Part. (2) In granting permission under sub-regulation (1) above, conditions which the Secretary may specify include, but are not limited to, the following - (a) the method of use; (b) the location; (c) the times during which the device may be used; and (d) the markings or colourings to be adopted; and (e) that the device does not constitute a hazard to navigation. (3) Permission to place a fish aggregating device shall not confer any exclusive right to fish in the vicinity of the device.

  • Article 41

    (1) The Secretary may, by notice published in the Cook Islands Gazette, declare any fixed fish aggregating device to be a designated fish aggregating device for the purposes of this Regulation. (2) The management and use of such designated fish aggregating devices shall be declared by notice in Gazette and/or any applicable management plan.

  • Article 42

    (1) Any fish aggregating device placed in the fishery waters shall - (a) be clearly marked with the name of the owner and of the vessel from which such device was placed; (b) be equipped with a radar reflector and such lights as shall be clearly visible at night from a distance of one nautical mile; and (c) have such other equipment or markings as the Secretary may from time to time require by notice published in the Cook Islands Gazette.

  • Article 43

    Permission to use a fish aggregating device does not affect any obligation to observe applicable conservation or management measures for fisheries unless the Secretary specifies in writing that a particular measure does not apply with respect to fish caught within one nautical mile of that device.

  • Article 44

    Any fish aggregating device placed in the fishery waters otherwise than in accordance with permission given under this Part and without a marking or piece of equipment required by these regulations may be used or disposed of in such manner as the Secretary may decide.

  • Article 45

    Any person who contravenes any provision in this Part commits an offense and shall be liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding $10,000.

Marine Resources Act

In laws/regulations that use the term "serious offenses," what offenses fall into that category?

  • Article 2

    “Serious violation” means -
    (a) fishing without a valid license, authorization, fishing right or permit as required under this Act; (b) failing to maintain accurate records of catch and catch-related data, as required by this Act or a license issued pursuant to this Act, or serious misreporting of catch contrary to this Act or a license issued pursuant to this Act;
    (c) fishing in a closed area, fishing during a closed season or fishing without, or after attainment of, a quota established in the fishery waters or by an applicable subregional or regional fisheries management organization or arrangement; (d) directed fishing for a stock which is subject to a moratorium or for which fishing is prohibited; (e) using prohibited fishing gear;
    (f) falsifying or concealing the markings, identity or registration of a fishing vessel; (g) concealing, tampering with or disposing of evidence relating to an investigation or anticipated investigation; (h) multiple violations which together constitute a serious disregard of conservation and management measures; or (i) such other violations as may be specified in this Act;

Does this country's legislation require compliance with "international conservation and management measures" adopted by an RFMO in which it is a member?

  • Article 21

    (1) No person may use a Cook Islands fishing vessel for fishing or related activities - (d) in an area subject to international conservation and management measures, as defined in section 2 of this Act, except in accordance with those measures.

  • Article 35

    (4) The Minister or Secretary as appropriate, shall deny any application for a license where the granting of the license would conflict or would be inconsistent with the requirements of this Act, an applicable access agreement, fisheries management agreement, fishery plan, or any international conservation and management measure.

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to harmful fishing methods and the sale of fish caught using such methods?

  • Article 24

    (1) Every person commits an offense who – (a) permits to be used, uses, or attempts to use any explosive, poison, or other noxious substance for the purpose of killing, stunning, disabling, or catching fish, or in any way rendering fish more easily caught; or (b) carries or has in his possession or control any explosive, poison, or other noxious substance in circumstances evidencing an intention of using the explosive, poison, other noxious substance for any of the purposes referred to in paragraph (a), and shall be liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding $10,000. (2) Any explosive, poison, or other noxious substance found on board any fishing vessel shall be presumed, unless the contrary is proved, to be intended for the purposes referred to in subsection (1)(a). (3) Every person commits an offense who lands, sells, receives, or is found in possession of any fish taken by any means which is in contravention of subsection (1)(a), and is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding $5,000. (4) In any proceedings for any offense against this section, a certificate as to the cause and manner of death or injury of any fish, signed by the Secretary, or by any person authorized by him in writing, shall, until the contrary is proved, be sufficient evidence as to the matters stated in the certificate. (5) In any proceedings for any offense against this section, the defendant shall be given not less than 14 days notice in writing of the prosecution's intention to adduce a certificate under subsection (4).

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to fish aggregating devices?

  • Article 27

    (1) No person shall destroy, damage or take any part of a fish aggregating device, artificial reef, mooring buoy, float, tray or other device which belongs to another person or has been installed by the Government or a local authority. 1(2) Any person who contravenes subsection (1) commits an offense and shall be liable on conviction to fine not exceeding $5,000, and in addition may be ordered to pay full compensation for the destruction, damage or theft of a fish aggregating device, artificial reef, mooring buoy, float, tray or other device or any part thereof.

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to abandoning or discarding gear, fish or fish product?

  • Article 34

    (1) No person shall directly or indirectly contaminate the fishery waters in any way, including by the discharge of any substance or by any act or omission that is likely to cause damage to or deterioration in the quality of the marine resources. (2) For the purposes of this section, the following is presumed to be damaging - (a) non-biodegradable trash or debris; (b) the discharge of a poison, chemical or noxious substance, including but not limited to oil, petroleum, solvents, metals or sewage. (3) Any person who contravenes subsection (1) commits an offense and shall be liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding $500,000, and in addition an amount equivalent to the total cost of the cleanup and of all damage caused as a direct or indirect consequence of the contamination.