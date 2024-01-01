Marine Resources (Licensing) Regulations 2012
Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to fish aggregating devices?
Article 40
(1) No person shall place a fish aggregating device in the fishery waters except with the permission in writing of the Secretary and in accordance with such conditions as he may specify or as are otherwise specified in this Part. (2) In granting permission under sub-regulation (1) above, conditions which the Secretary may specify include, but are not limited to, the following - (a) the method of use; (b) the location; (c) the times during which the device may be used; and (d) the markings or colourings to be adopted; and (e) that the device does not constitute a hazard to navigation. (3) Permission to place a fish aggregating device shall not confer any exclusive right to fish in the vicinity of the device.
Article 41
(1) The Secretary may, by notice published in the Cook Islands Gazette, declare any fixed fish aggregating device to be a designated fish aggregating device for the purposes of this Regulation. (2) The management and use of such designated fish aggregating devices shall be declared by notice in Gazette and/or any applicable management plan.
Article 42
(1) Any fish aggregating device placed in the fishery waters shall - (a) be clearly marked with the name of the owner and of the vessel from which such device was placed; (b) be equipped with a radar reflector and such lights as shall be clearly visible at night from a distance of one nautical mile; and (c) have such other equipment or markings as the Secretary may from time to time require by notice published in the Cook Islands Gazette.
Article 43
Permission to use a fish aggregating device does not affect any obligation to observe applicable conservation or management measures for fisheries unless the Secretary specifies in writing that a particular measure does not apply with respect to fish caught within one nautical mile of that device.
Article 44
Any fish aggregating device placed in the fishery waters otherwise than in accordance with permission given under this Part and without a marking or piece of equipment required by these regulations may be used or disposed of in such manner as the Secretary may decide.
Article 45
Any person who contravenes any provision in this Part commits an offense and shall be liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding $10,000.