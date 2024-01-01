Fisheries Law

Translated text:

Article 139 - A penalty of six months to two years of imprisonment shall be imposed on anyone who allows, orders, or authorizes the unloading of shark fins without the corresponding body or trunk at the locations where such resources are unloaded, with the intent to sell or commercialize these fins.

When these violations are committed by the person responsible for or the owner of a foreign vessel operating in the exclusive economic zone or territorial waters, they shall be penalized with a fine equivalent to forty to sixty base salaries, in accordance with Article 2 of Law No. 7337, and the cancellation of the fishing license.

Additionally, operations may be carried out on tuna purse-seine vessels to ensure they carry and maintain in proper working order the satellite monitoring equipment. INCOPESCA may coordinate such operations with the Ministry of Public Security and the National Coast Guard Service.