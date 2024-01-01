INCOPESCA Board of Directors Agreement AJDIP/077-2020

Scope of Application of the Regulation: mandatory for all national vessels in the medium-scale commercial fleet, advanced commercial fleet, semi-industrial fleet, and foreign vessels with a valid fishing license that engage in fishing activities in the national jurisdiction waters of the Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea, within the Exclusive Economic Zone or in international waters accessible to Costa Rica in accordance with international agreements. It is also mandatory for all foreign vessels requesting authorization to unload fishery products, authorization for transshipment of fishery products, use of national ports, or those with a carrying capacity quota assigned by Costa Rica. This is without prejudice to future agreements by the Board of Directors to include other fleet categories.

When a foreign vessel engaging in fishing wishes to unload fishery products at a Costa Rican port, it must first send the data of its last fishing trip electronically to the location, monitoring, and control system, in the corresponding format. Foreign vessels transporting transshipped fishery products that request to unload them at a Costa Rican port must also send the data of the last fishing trip of the vessel and the vessels involved in the transshipment electronically to the location, monitoring, and control system, in the corresponding format.

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.