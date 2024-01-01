INCOPESCA Board of Directors Agreement AJDIP/077-2020
Transshipment
Does the law/regulation provide for transshipment?
Article 9Translated text:
When a foreign vessel engaging in fishing wishes to unload fishery products at a Costa Rican port, it must first send the data of its last fishing trip electronically to the location, monitoring, and control system, in the corresponding format. Foreign vessels transporting transshipped fishery products that request to unload them at a Costa Rican port must also send the data of the last fishing trip of the vessel and the vessels involved in the transshipment electronically to the location, monitoring, and control system, in the corresponding format.
Vessel Tracking
Does the law/regulation require or exempt fishing vessels to report using VMS, or is there no provision?
Article 3Translated text:
Scope of Application of the Regulation: mandatory for all national vessels in the medium-scale commercial fleet, advanced commercial fleet, semi-industrial fleet, and foreign vessels with a valid fishing license that engage in fishing activities in the national jurisdiction waters of the Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea, within the Exclusive Economic Zone or in international waters accessible to Costa Rica in accordance with international agreements. It is also mandatory for all foreign vessels requesting authorization to unload fishery products, authorization for transshipment of fishery products, use of national ports, or those with a carrying capacity quota assigned by Costa Rica. This is without prejudice to future agreements by the Board of Directors to include other fleet categories.