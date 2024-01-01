Translated text:

ARTICLE 120 -Every fisherman must sign a crew enrollment contract with the fishing vessel owner or their authorized legal representative. A fisherman is understood to be any person employed or contracted to work aboard any fishing vessel, in any capacity, and listed in the crew roster.

The enrollment contract shall comply with formalities appropriate to its legal nature and be written in understandable terms to ensure the fisherman fully comprehends the clauses of the contract.

The contract will specify the name of the fishing vessel on which the fisherman will serve, as well as the journey(s) to be undertaken, if such information can be determined at the time of signing. If not, it will include the estimated departure and return dates, destination routes, and the method of remuneration. If the fisherman is compensated based on a share of the catch or piecework, the contract must state the amount of their share and the method used to calculate it. If remuneration is a combination of salary and a share of the catch, the contract must specify a minimum cash salary, which cannot be less than the legal minimum wage.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Security shall provide printed templates in various formats. These contracts must be issued in triplicate: one copy for each party and one copy that the employer must submit to the National Employment Directorate of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security within fifteen days of the contract's execution, modification, extension, or renewal.

In the enrollment contract, the fishing vessel owner or their authorized legal representative must declare under oath that they are up to date with their employer obligations to the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS), which must be certified before the National Employment Directorate.

The National Employment Directorate is also responsible for designing and issuing an identification document called the "Seafarer's Identity Document." This document will contain the following information about the holder: a) Full name, b) Place and date of birth, c) Nationality, d) Current place of residence,

e) Photograph, and f) Signature and thumbprint. This document will be issued to anyone who requests it, regardless of nationality, and is a mandatory requirement for signing any crew enrollment contract. The National Employment Directorate will maintain a record of these contracts and identity documents.