Translated text:
ARTICLE 120 bis. - The National Employment Directorate of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, in coordination with the Occupational Health Council, the National Labor Inspection Directorate, the Costa Rican Institute of Fisheries and Aquaculture, and the Maritime and Port Security Directorate of the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation, shall establish all additional formalities and guarantees related to the execution of the enrollment contract that are deemed necessary to protect the interests of the fisherman and to ensure the proper fulfillment of contractual obligations by the fishing vessel owner regarding these contracts.
The General Labor Inspection Directorate, in exercising its supervisory authority, is compelled to act ex officio or upon a complaint from an interested party to ensure the strict application and faithful compliance with the aforementioned regulations. It shall conduct inspections and issue warnings to violators as appropriate. Upon verifying an infraction, it shall grant the legal deadline for the employer to cease the prohibited act and restore normal conditions. In cases of noncompliance, resistance, or refusal to meet the requirements, the corresponding legal action shall be brought before the competent labor courts.
The fishing vessel owner or their legal representative, prior to signing the enrollment contract, must require the fisherman to present the "Seafarer's Identity Document" and a medical certificate attesting to their physical fitness for the maritime work for which they are being employed.
The port authority shall maintain a permanent register of fishing vessels and their registration, as well as of their owners. It shall also keep a record of fishing permits and licenses for each vessel, including their validity periods.
To grant clearance for departure, it will be necessary, in addition to the aforementioned registration, to have previously submitted to the port authority the complete list of the crew and all persons aboard, including the vessel owner, specifying their respective roles and attaching a copy of each person's identification documents. The employment of children under sixteen years of age for any type of service aboard fishing vessels is prohibited. This applies to all vessels, ships, and boats, regardless of their class or ownership, whether public or private, engaged in maritime fishing. However, this prohibition does not apply to training ships that are properly accredited by Costa Rican educational authorities and officially recognized as such.