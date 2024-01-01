Regulation for the monitoring, control, and surveillance of fishing vessels of the national and foreign fleets

Article 33 -Vessels referred to in Article 32 must submit a certificate to the Costa Rican Fisheries and Aquaculture Institute (INCOPESCA) issued by the provider of the tracking service, which must include the following information:

Article 32 - Foreign vessels engaged in fishing that do not hold a Costa Rican fishing license and wish to unload at authorized national ports must have an SLSC installed that is compatible with the vessel tracking platform of the Costa Rican Fisheries and Aquaculture Institute (INCOPESCA). They must transmit their signal at least 72 hours before entering Costa Rica's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and for up to 72 hours after leaving Costa Rican waters, once the unloading is completed. The data transmission frequency will be via a device compatible with INCOPESCA's vessel tracking platform and with the requirements set for national vessels.

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.