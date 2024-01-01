Regulation for the monitoring, control, and surveillance of fishing vessels of the national and foreign fleets
Vessel Tracking
Article 32Translated text:
Article 32 - Foreign vessels engaged in fishing that do not hold a Costa Rican fishing license and wish to unload at authorized national ports must have an SLSC installed that is compatible with the vessel tracking platform of the Costa Rican Fisheries and Aquaculture Institute (INCOPESCA).
They must transmit their signal at least 72 hours before entering Costa Rica's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and for up to 72 hours after leaving Costa Rican waters, once the unloading is completed. The data transmission frequency will be via a device compatible with INCOPESCA's vessel tracking platform and with the requirements set for national vessels.
Article 33Translated text:
Article 33 -Vessels referred to in Article 32 must submit a certificate to the Costa Rican Fisheries and Aquaculture Institute (INCOPESCA) issued by the provider of the tracking service, which must include the following information:
- Name of the vessel.
- Registration number.
- Vessel flag.
- Device ID number and type.
- Automatic Identification System (AIS) number.
- Search and Rescue (SAR) transmitter number, when applicable.
- Service validity period.
In cases where the tracking service provider uses a platform different from that of INCOPESCA, the certificate must additionally state that the service will not incur any cost to INCOPESCA.
During the time the vessels are connected and transmitting signals to INCOPESCA, they must comply with the same requirements.