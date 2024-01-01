REGULATION FOR THE UTILIZATION OF TUNA AND RELATED SPECIES IN THE EXCLUSIVE ECONOMIC ZONE OF THE COSTA RICAN PACIFIC OCEAN
Observers
Does the law/regulation provide for observers and are there requirements for the nationality of observers?
Article 15Translated text:
Every advanced commercial fishing vessel must receive and carry an observer on board during fishing operations, as required by INCOPESCA. The observer on board must be a duly licensed biologist who will record the activities and events resulting from the fishing operation. The vessel owner, captain, and crew must cooperate with the observer in all tasks to be carried out and will provide the information requested in the forms or protocols for data collection that the observer must complete. At all times, the personal, moral, and physical integrity of the observer must be respected.