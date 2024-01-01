Every advanced commercial fishing vessel must receive and carry an observer on board during fishing operations, as required by INCOPESCA. The observer on board must be a duly licensed biologist who will record the activities and events resulting from the fishing operation. The vessel owner, captain, and crew must cooperate with the observer in all tasks to be carried out and will provide the information requested in the forms or protocols for data collection that the observer must complete. At all times, the personal, moral, and physical integrity of the observer must be respected.

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.