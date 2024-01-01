Regulation for the withdrawal of the semi-industrial shrimp fishing fleet for fishing operations, AJDIP-158-2017
Vessel Tracking
Does the law/regulation require or exempt fishing vessels to report using VMS, or is there no provision?
Article 3Translated text:
all vessels in the semi-industrial shrimp fishing fleet must install a compatible satellite control device linked to the satellite control systems used by INCOPESCA, and operate it in accordance with the applicable technical and regulatory provisions