Regulation for the withdrawal of the semi-industrial shrimp fishing fleet for fishing operations, AJDIP-158-2017

  • Language: Spanish
  • Year: 2015

Vessel Tracking

Does the law/regulation require or exempt fishing vessels to report using VMS, or is there no provision?

  • Article 3

    Translated text:

    all vessels in the semi-industrial shrimp fishing fleet must install a compatible satellite control device linked to the satellite control systems used by INCOPESCA, and operate it in accordance with the applicable technical and regulatory provisions