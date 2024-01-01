Regulation of the Costa Rican Vessel Registry

  • Language: Spanish
  • Year: 1981

Vessel Registration & License Management

What is the applicable law/regulation for the registration of ships, and does the fisheries legislation have any relevant provisions for registration such as pre-approval?

  • Article 3

    PDF (page 2)Source URL
    The General Directorate of Water Transport is exclusively responsible for maintaining the Administrative Maritime Registry and the National Ship Registry for vessels over 50 gross tons.

  • Article 4

    PDF (page 2)Source URL
    The Port Captaincies are responsible for managing and maintaining the National Small Vessel Registry. This registry includes national vessels under 50 gross tons.