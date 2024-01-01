Regulation of the Costa Rican Vessel Registry
Vessel Registration & License Management
What is the applicable law/regulation for the registration of ships, and does the fisheries legislation have any relevant provisions for registration such as pre-approval?
Article 3Translated text:
The General Directorate of Water Transport is exclusively responsible for maintaining the Administrative Maritime Registry and the National Ship Registry for vessels over 50 gross tons.
Article 4Translated text:
The Port Captaincies are responsible for managing and maintaining the National Small Vessel Registry. This registry includes national vessels under 50 gross tons.