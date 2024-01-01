Regulations to the Fisheries Law
Fishing Offenses & Infractions
Does this country's legislation require compliance with "international conservation and management measures" adopted by an RFMO in which it is a member?
Summary: First-Time License Requirements
- Approval Needed: INCOPESCA's Board must authorize new licenses.
- Key Documents: completed application form; valid ID /residency proof; vessel registered in the National Ship Registry; valid seaworthiness certificate; current fishing card.
- Other Obligations: Submit vessel photos (with name, registration, and flag visible); be up to date with social security payments; pay the required license fee. License Renewal Requirements 1.Key Documents: completed renewal form; valid ID or residency proof; proof of vessel registration and seaworthiness; current fishing card (especially for small-scale artisanal fishers).
- Other Obligations: Stay up to date with social security payments; pay the renewal fee. For Companies, additional requirements include proof of legal registration and representation for both new licenses and renewals. Reasons for Denial • Missing or invalid documentation. • Failure to stay current with social security payments. • Nonpayment of required fees.
Here’s a plainspoken summary of Title V, Chapter III of the Fisheries Law: Termination of Licenses, Permits, and Authorizations (especially Articles 113 & 114) Causes for Termination
- Expiration: the term ends without a proper renewal request.
- Impossibility: the intended activity becomes impossible to carry out.
- Voluntary Surrender: the holder formally renounces or abandons the license or permit.
- Revocation: competent authorities cancel the license, following due legal process. Authorities may revoke licenses, permits, or authorizations if the holder:
- Puts the ecosystem at imminent risk.
- False or Late Information: the holder fails to provide information on time, provides false information, or violates reporting requirements set by INCOPESCA.
- Inspection Obstruction: the holder denies entry to inspectors for facility inspections.
- Failure to Comply: the holder violates technical conditions for fishing or aquaculture without justified reason.
- Unauthorized Transfers: the holder transfers rights without proper authorization or when transfer is prohibited.
- Financial Insolvency: the holder declares bankruptcy, insolvency, liquidation, or dissolution.
- Equipment Noncompliance: Fails to install satellite tracking equipment and sensors on tuna fishing vessels within the deadlines established by law. According to Article 104 of the Fisheries Law, fishing licenses are transferable, subject to prior review and approval by INCOPESCA. The same requirements for the original granting of licenses apply to their transfer. Licenses are issued for a six-year term and may be renewed for periods equal to the original term. In summary: licenses, permits, and authorizations for fishing or aquaculture can end due to natural expiration, voluntary surrender, or inability to fulfill their purpose. Authorities may also cancel them if holders harm ecosystems, fail to follow regulations, obstruct inspections, or violate specific legal or technical requirements.
Does the law/regulation contain a list of "serious offenses"?
Observers
Does the law/regulation provide for observers and are there requirements for the nationality of observers?
Article 20Translated text:
Article 20 - INCOPESCA will maintain a Registry of Observers, who must possess the professional qualifications and experience necessary to fulfill the technical counterpart functions in investigations authorized to be carried out on foreign vessels, according to the profiles developed by the Executing Authority for these purposes. These observers may be INCOPESCA officials or private individuals. The economic cost of the observers' work will be borne by the vessel's owner when they are private individuals, as in the case of officials, this cost is included in the license. In the case of investigations on national vessels, an observer will be required for fishery prospecting (exploratory fisheries), and all provisions of the previous paragraph will apply to them.
Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
Who is given legal responsibility to comply with the legislation: "operator," "owner," "master," "person," "vessel" or other?
Article 123Translated text:
For all relevant legal purposes, shipowners must be duly registered in the Public Fisheries Registry. Otherwise, the vessel's owner will be presumed to be the shipowner.
Vessel Registration & License Management
What provisions in the law govern the granting, denial, revocation and cancellation of fishing licenses?
Article 118Translated text:
Article 118 – It shall be the responsibility of INCOPESCA’s Board of Directors to establish the requirements, conditions, and timeframes concerning authorizations for activities not expressly specified in this Regulation, which must be duly published in the Official Gazette (La Gaceta).
Article 119Translated text:
Article 119 - The authorization for the substitution of fishing licenses does not exempt the obligation to pay the annual fee for the cost of the fishing license.
Article 120Translated text:
Article 120 – The Executing Authority shall declare ex officio the termination of licenses, permits, and authorizations in cases outlined in Article 113 of the LPA, subsections a), b), and c), in instances of abandonment. The termination of the license must be notified to the interested party.
Only in situations of force majeure or unforeseeable circumstances, duly verified, may the Executing Authority, through the Board of Directors, authorize the reactivation or renewal of such licenses.
Article 121Translated text:
Article 121 – In the case of Article 113 of the LPA, subsection c), regarding the cause of express resignation, the Executing Authority shall proceed upon request from the interested party.
Article 122 - For the cancellation of licenses, concessions, permits, and authorizations, the Board of Directors of the Executing Authority shall designate the Secretary of the Collegiate Body as the Director of an Administrative Procedure, who must ensure the due process is followed for the application of the causes provided in Article 114, and subsection d) of Article 113 of the LPA, as well as any of the sanctions established in Title X of said Law.
The final resolution of the cases shall correspond to the Board of Directors of INCOPESCA, in accordance with the ordinary procedure established in the General Law of Public Administration, Second Book, First Title, Single Chapter.
This is without prejudice to what may be resolved by the competent judicial authority.
Vessel Tracking
Does the law/regulation require or exempt fishing vessels to report using VMS, or is there no provision?
Article 149Translated text:
Article 149 - The implementation of the Satellite Monitoring System is established as a mandatory requirement for the exercise of fishing activities by purse-seine tuna vessels, in the terms of this Regulation.
Article 150Translated text:
Article 150 – INCOPESCA, in coordination with the corresponding public institutions based on their jurisdiction over the control and surveillance of purse-seine tuna fishing activities, will proceed with the management, installation, and operation of a comprehensive platform for the Satellite Monitoring System, subject to the relevant technical standards, international guidelines, and the country's expectations regarding the use of technology that promotes and develops sustainable fishing, in partnership with the work of monitoring and control in an automatic, practical, and effective manner. During the implementation process, INCOPESCA will use administrative contracting procedures for the purchase and acquisition of the equipment and goods necessary for the proper operation of the system, its installation, and training in its use.
Article 151Translated text:
Article 151- The granting of fishing licenses to purse-seine tuna vessels listed in Article 53 of the LPA is conditioned on the effective operation of a satellite monitoring system on board, compatible with the objectives of the Costa Rican Satellite Monitoring System.
Article 152Translated text:
Article 152 - The Satellite Tracking System must be suitable to achieve the intended objectives and be duly verified, ensuring general compatibility with the Vessel Tracking Satellite Platform to be implemented in the country. The characteristics and technical specifications of the Implementation Platform, which includes the installation of the Monitoring Center, software, computer hardware, transmitters, and information receivers, will be defined based on the recommendations issued by the Technical Departments of the relevant government entities as a result of the coordination processes carried out by the Executing Authority.
Article 153Translated text:
Article 153 - The Satellite Tracking System to be established will ensure that national authorities receive the necessary data and frequency, technically deemed appropriate, to determine the activities of the vessel with greater accuracy, as well as the necessary safeguards regarding the integrity and reliability of the data, through mechanisms and controls that are technically endorsed.
Article 154Translated text:
Article 154 - The Executing Authority will define the profile of the satellite positioning equipment to be installed on the vessels, for which it must consider the technical recommendations and the corresponding cost-benefit analysis.
Article 155Translated text:
Article 155 - The expenses required for the acquisition of the Satellite Tracking equipment to be installed on fishing vessels will be borne by each vessel owner or operator and will be considered a requirement for the granting or authorization of the fishing license and other benefits authorized by INCOPESCA for the Fishing Sector, such as fuel at competitive prices. In the case of national-flag vessels, INCOPESCA will seek to ensure that the implementation of the System receives logistical and financial support from other State institutions, considering the State's responsibility to ensure proper control of its fleet in accordance with the responsibilities established for the Flag State.
Article 156Translated text:
Article 156 - Any vessel that is required to use satellite tracking devices must carry the equipment in good condition and proper working order throughout the validity of the Fishing License granted by INCOPESCA, in such a way that it allows for satellite tracking of its fishing activities.
Article 157Translated text:
Article 157 - In the event that satellite transmission is interrupted due to equipment malfunction, the owner or their representative must inform INCOPESCA within the next forty-eight hours, swearing to provide the reasons for the malfunction, operational conditions, position, course, and other elements determined by INCOPESCA. In such cases, the owner, their representatives, technicians, or crew members must refrain from manipulating the security seals of the respective beacon, which must remain intact, and the vessel must undergo an inspection at the next port arrival, all at the owner's cost and carried out by officials accredited by INCOPESCA. In these cases, the owner must follow the instructions given by INCOPESCA. Failure to follow INCOPESCA’s instructions, failure to report malfunctions, failure to carry the equipment that allows satellite tracking, manipulating the equipment in a way that disrupts or alters the transmissions sent by the installed equipment, lack of reasonable evidence of justification, or any other circumstance of malfunction deemed unacceptable or invalid by the Executive Authority, after due process, will result in the consequences determined by the LPA for non-compliance with the general technical conditions for the exercise of fishing activity. In the case of foreign-flagged purse seine tuna vessels operating under a Costa Rican fishing license, the report of malfunctions or failures must occur within the following 24 hours after the incident. In any case of irregularities described in the previous paragraph, in addition to the provisions of Article 152, paragraph e) of the LPA, as applicable, it will result in the cancellation of the fishing license without any compensation, with an immediate report to the competent authorities of the Flag State for their action, in addition to other responsibilities and sanctions determined by the LPA.
Article 158Translated text:
Article 158 - Fishing vessels that have already installed a Satellite Tracking Equipment may continue using such equipment, provided that it is compatible with the system defined as a result of state coordination and that its data is sent to the Monitoring Center that will be established for these purposes.
Article 159Translated text:
Article 159 – In the case of the vessels referred to in Article 59 of the Fieheries Law (LPA), when a shipowner or their representative requests a Fishing License according to Article 53 of the LPA, they must demonstrate, at the time of requesting the respective license, that the corresponding vessel has an active satellite tracking system authorized by the Flag State of the vessel. Additionally, they must provide confirmation from the satellite tracking service provider that, at their own cost, they have irrevocably instructed the provider to transmit to the INCOPESCA information related to the satellite tracking of the vessel's operations in accordance with the national platform defined, for the duration of the fishing license granted by Costa Rica, and to comply with any information requests made by the INCOPESCA.
Article 160Translated text:
Article 160 – The information generated by the satellite tracking system and electronically collected at the Monitoring and Satellite Tracking Center that is established, will constitute valid evidence in cases of violations of fishing regulations, within the processes related to the operation of vessels subject to this system.
Article 161Translated text:
Article 161 – The information obtained from the satellite tracking system, corresponding to the operation of each vessel, will be safeguarded by INCOPESCA at the necessary level of confidentiality to ensure that it will not be disclosed to third parties not related to the competent administrative or judicial authorities responsible for the surveillance and control of fishing and navigation activities, thus protecting the business secrecy implicit in that information. The Executive President of INCOPESCA is authorized to establish the formats for tabulating relevant information, which may be made available to the public for statistical purposes, in accordance with this confidentiality guarantee. A breach of confidentiality will be considered a serious offense, with corresponding legal consequences for the violator.
Article 162Translated text:
Article 162 – INCOPESCA will strive to ensure that after the implementation of the satellite tracking system, in conjunction with other technological efforts, the public information generated will help provide the national fishing fleet with scientific information to improve the practice of fishing activities.
Article 163Translated text:
Article 163 – INCOPESCA will implement the necessary records to ensure the existence, operability, and constant evaluation of the Satellite Tracking System for the vessels subject to this system.