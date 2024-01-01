Regulations to the Fisheries Law

Translated text:

Article 40 - The procedure for the landing of sharks by national or foreign fishing vessels in national territory will be as follows: a. Landing is only allowed in national territory, regardless of the flag flown by the respective fishing vessel, for those sharks that have their respective fins naturally attached to the body. The landing of sharks in national territory may also be allowed when the technique of evisceration and head removal has been used, allowing for efficient bleeding, ensuring the safety and quality of the meat. b. All shark landings made by national or foreign vessels, without prejudice to the competences of other authorities, must take place in the presence of INCOPESCA inspectors, who will maintain strict control over compliance and prevent the landing of pieces that do not meet the criterion of the natural attachment of the fins to the body. c. Once the shark landing process is completed, the inspectors designated in each case will prepare a report, which will constitute an official document of legal traceability for the product, and will inform their superiors of any incident contrary to the compliance with current regulations, in order to take the appropriate legal actions, including filing a report for the possible commission of a crime. d. If the inspector detects the presence of fins detached from the shark body before, during, or after the landing, they will proceed to prepare the corresponding report. If the vessel is a foreign-flagged vessel, the landing and commercialization of fins and bodies that are not properly attached according to national legislation will be prohibited in national territory. In all cases, the SNG will be notified, and the corresponding complaint will be submitted to the Public Prosecutor's Office.