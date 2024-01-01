Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility

Fisheries Law

Who is given legal responsibility to comply with the legislation: "operator," "owner," "master," "person," "vessel" or other?

  • Article 116

    The "operator" or "shipwoner" is the person who, on their own behalf, prepares a vessel for navigation, including provisioning and hiring fishermen. The shipowner may or may not be the owner of the vessel. The fishing master or captain is the person on board the vessel responsible for directing fishing operations and navigation. For all purposes, the captain is considered the highest authority on board and is responsible for ensuring strict compliance with the current fisheries legislation. Failure to comply may result in civil, criminal, and administrative liabilities. In administrative and civil matters, the shipowner, fishing master, and captain will be jointly liable for any violation of fisheries legislation when actual damage is caused.

Law to Strengthen the Fight Against Tax Fraud

Does the law/regulation require information about the beneficial owner of the vessel?

  • Article 5

    Legal entities or legal structures domiciled in the country, through their legal representative, must provide the Central Bank of Costa Rica with a registry or indication of the shareholders and ultimate beneficial owners who hold a substantial interest.

Regulations to the Fisheries Law

Who is given legal responsibility to comply with the legislation: "operator," "owner," "master," "person," "vessel" or other?

  • Article 123

    For all relevant legal purposes, shipowners must be duly registered in the Public Fisheries Registry. Otherwise, the vessel's owner will be presumed to be the shipowner.