For all relevant legal purposes, shipowners must be duly registered in the Public Fisheries Registry. Otherwise, the vessel's owner will be presumed to be the shipowner.

Legal entities or legal structures domiciled in the country, through their legal representative, must provide the Central Bank of Costa Rica with a registry or indication of the shareholders and ultimate beneficial owners who hold a substantial interest.

The "operator" or "shipwoner" is the person who, on their own behalf, prepares a vessel for navigation, including provisioning and hiring fishermen. The shipowner may or may not be the owner of the vessel. The fishing master or captain is the person on board the vessel responsible for directing fishing operations and navigation. For all purposes, the captain is considered the highest authority on board and is responsible for ensuring strict compliance with the current fisheries legislation. Failure to comply may result in civil, criminal, and administrative liabilities. In administrative and civil matters, the shipowner, fishing master, and captain will be jointly liable for any violation of fisheries legislation when actual damage is caused.

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.