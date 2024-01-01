Fisheries Law
Who is given legal responsibility to comply with the legislation: "operator," "owner," "master," "person," "vessel" or other?
Article 116
The "operator" or "shipwoner" is the person who, on their own behalf, prepares a vessel for navigation, including provisioning and hiring fishermen. The shipowner may or may not be the owner of the vessel. The fishing master or captain is the person on board the vessel responsible for directing fishing operations and navigation. For all purposes, the captain is considered the highest authority on board and is responsible for ensuring strict compliance with the current fisheries legislation. Failure to comply may result in civil, criminal, and administrative liabilities. In administrative and civil matters, the shipowner, fishing master, and captain will be jointly liable for any violation of fisheries legislation when actual damage is caused.