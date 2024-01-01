Translated text:

Article 58 – It is prohibited for tuna purse-seine vessels, both national and foreign, to unload, under any title, fishing products other than those authorized by the corresponding fishing license to meet the supply needs of tuna processing plants, except when such products are to be donated to social welfare institutions, with prior authorization from INCOPESCA.

Failure to comply with this provision will result in the immediate suspension of the fishing license or permit, following due process, during the year of validity of the annual fishing registration. In the case of a repeated violation of this regulation, the granting of the fishing license will be suspended, in accordance with due process, for two calendar years.