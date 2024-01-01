Vessel Tracking

Translated text:

Article 157 - In the event that satellite transmission is interrupted due to equipment malfunction, the owner or their representative must inform INCOPESCA within the next forty-eight hours, swearing to provide the reasons for the malfunction, operational conditions, position, course, and other elements determined by INCOPESCA. In such cases, the owner, their representatives, technicians, or crew members must refrain from manipulating the security seals of the respective beacon, which must remain intact, and the vessel must undergo an inspection at the next port arrival, all at the owner's cost and carried out by officials accredited by INCOPESCA. In these cases, the owner must follow the instructions given by INCOPESCA. Failure to follow INCOPESCA’s instructions, failure to report malfunctions, failure to carry the equipment that allows satellite tracking, manipulating the equipment in a way that disrupts or alters the transmissions sent by the installed equipment, lack of reasonable evidence of justification, or any other circumstance of malfunction deemed unacceptable or invalid by the Executive Authority, after due process, will result in the consequences determined by the LPA for non-compliance with the general technical conditions for the exercise of fishing activity. In the case of foreign-flagged purse seine tuna vessels operating under a Costa Rican fishing license, the report of malfunctions or failures must occur within the following 24 hours after the incident. In any case of irregularities described in the previous paragraph, in addition to the provisions of Article 152, paragraph e) of the LPA, as applicable, it will result in the cancellation of the fishing license without any compensation, with an immediate report to the competent authorities of the Flag State for their action, in addition to other responsibilities and sanctions determined by the LPA.