Decree No. 2021-789 of December 8, 2021, relating to fishing licenses

Applications for renewal of industrial, artisanal or sport fishing licenses shall be submitted to the Ministry of Fisheries and examined by the competent departments.

If the Minister responsible for fisheries gives a favorable opinion, the competent department will issue an order for payment of the fee provided for in Article 15 of this decree.

Once the applicant has paid the fee, the competent department submits a draft license for signature to the Minister responsible for fisheries, accompanied by:

the receipt for payment of the fee;

the navigation license issued by the Ministry responsible for Maritime Affairs.

When the applicant practices sport fishing, the draft license for this activity is issued by the Minister responsible for sports.

In the event of a decision by the Minister responsible for Fisheries to reject the application, the applicant will be notified in writing and may, within five working days, submit a reasoned complaint to the Minister responsible for Fisheries.

In the event of a further rejection, the applicant may refer the matter to the competent court.